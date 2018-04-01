Added poignancy at Rising event after death of 1916 leader’s son

The annual Easter 1916 Commemoration has taken place in Dublin just hours after the death of Fr Joe Mallin, the last surviving child of a 1916 leader.

Fr Malin, who was aged 104, passed away in a Jesuit community house in Hong Kong in the early hours of Easter Sunday, lending added poignancy to the annual commemoration outside Dublin’s GPO.

The ceremony which was smaller and than recent anniversary commemorations was attended by more than 100 invited dignitaries including the President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

After the national flag was lowered over the GPO at noon, lone piper Cpl Anthony Kelly played a lament and Capt Seán McCarthy from the Air Corps read the 1916 Proclamation.

Wreath-laying ceremony attended by President Michael D Higgins during the 1916 Commemoration Ceremony at the GPO. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

Army chaplain Fr Séamus Madigan said a prayer of remembrance and President Higgins laid a wreath before the GPO, after which a minute’s silence was observed. The Combined Defence Forces band then sounded the Last Post.

After the Tricolour was raised above the GPO roof, the national anthem echoed across the street while Air Corps flypast took place.

Also attending the ceremony were Minister for Health Simon Harris and Minister for State with responsibility for Defence Paul Kehoe.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald was at the commemoration with her mother Joan as was Alasdair McDonnell of the SDLP.

As the crowds started to disperse, Mr Higgins sought out Úna Ó Callanain, niece of Fr Malin to offer his condolences. Ms Ó Callanain said she attended the commemoration every year, but this year her uncle’s death had made the occasion particularly sombre. “He was 104½ but it is still a shock and especially on Easter Sunday,” she said.

Buildings around the GPO plaza were bedecked in Tricolours for the occasion. Michael Rice and his family from “outside Belfast” said they accidentally got VIP seats. “We were in Dublin overnight but we couldn’t get our car out because of this event,” said Mr Rice. “Everyone has been lovely to us.”