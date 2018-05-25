Abortion vote: Referendum result ‘still all to play for’, Harris says

The referendum result is “still all to play for” and every effort is being made to get Yes voters to the polls, Minister for Health Simon Harris has said.

Speaking at noon as he voted in Delgany, Co Wicklow, Mr Harris said he visited the Dublin offices of the Together for Yes campaign on Friday morning and that there was “a real energy” about the place.

“They are still working on social media about getting people out to vote,” he said of the campaign group.

Mr Harris said “it is up to people to come out and vote” and that he was “encouraged by the turnout so far”.

He warned against complacency and said Yes side would “keep on campaigning right up until 10pm”.

“It really is all to play for now we are in 24 hours where punditry becomes irrelevant because it is in the hands of the people. I hope the people will vote for a compassionate and caring Ireland” he said.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said he believed voters were more appreciative now of the complexities surrounding terminations of pregnancy than they were in 1983. He said this fact may well lead them to support the repeal of the Eighth Amendment.

‘Less absolutism’

Mr Martin said he was still a student back in 1983 and his sense today was that “there is far less aggression, far less intensity and far less absolutism about the debate now than there was back then”.

“I think people in the current debate have a far greater sense of the complexity of life itself and the complexity that this question opens up and I think people get the nuances that life isn’t simple, it isn’t straightforward, whereas back that in the 1980s it was almost a battle between two absolutes.”

Speaking after he cast his vote at St Anthony’s Primary School in Ballinlough in his Cork South Central constituency, Mr Martin, who was accompanied by his wife, Mary, said he believed turnout would be important particularly in Dublin, where he believed the Yes side was in the ascendancy.

“There’s a been a significant focus on this debate in the last three weeks - I think the momentum really grew from the May Bank Holiday weekend onwards - the increased registration is a telling sign and I think that’s more towards the Yes side,” he said.

“And Dublin is very different from the rest of the country, certainly the southside of Dublin is overwhelmingly Yes, so if you have a high turnout in Dublin, and the good weather will help, then I think that’s a very strong signal and I think it will pass, that’s my sense of it now.”

Generational divide

Mr Martin conceded that there will be regional differences but also predicted there will be a strong generational divide, with younger voters in favour of repeal and older voters more reluctant to change.

Asked if the “silent No” voters - those reluctant to say they were against repealing the Eighth when interviewed by polling companies - might give an inaccurate picture of the outcome, as happened in the US presidential election, Mr Martin was circumspect about such a prospect playing out.

“I think there were lot of don’t knows even up to yesterday, I was canvassing in Wicklow with Stephen Donnelly and we had a good conversations on the doorstep with women who wanted to edge towards Yes but were concerned that the 12 weeks limit was too liberal.

“As I say, this entire debate has been more respectful than in previous times, obviously things get said in the debates and stances are taken by the organisations but I think people on the ground, when you met them, were very measured and it’s important that be acknowledged.”