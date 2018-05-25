Boy (13) charged with murder of Ana Kriegel in Dublin

A 13-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of Anastasia Kriegel, the 14-year-old girl who was found dead in Lucan last week.

The accused child, who cannot be identified due to his age, was charged with the murder of Ms Kriegel at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on May 14th, 2018.

The charge was put to him in Clondalkin Garda Station at 4.39pm on Friday afternoon by Sergeant Maeve Wood. He made no reply when charged.

The boy was then brought to a special sitting of Children’s Court in Smithfield, Dublin where the charge was read out before Judge John O’Connor at 6.30pm.

The boy, who wore a black jumper and blue jeans in court, is being represented solicitor Donough Molloy of Sheehan and Partners.

He was accompanied in court by his parents. His grandfather was also given permission to remain in the court. Two investigating detectives also attended the short hearing.

Judge O’Connor told the child’s mother she could sit beside her son if she wished and she moved beside him.

Mr Molloy applied for and was granted legal aid on behalf of his client.

The boy said nothing except to confirm to the judge that it was his first time in court.

Judge O’Connor said he had no jurisdiction to grant bail. A Probation Officer confirmed a bed was available in Oberstown Children Detention Centre and the judge remanded the child in custody there until next Friday when he will appear again before the Children’s Court.

The boy will be able to make a bail application to the High Court next week. At the end of the hearing Judge O’Connor granted the boy permission to speak to his parents before he was brought to Oberstown.

Judge O’Connor reminded reporters of the reporting restrictions applying to the case. “It’s crucial that these be obeyed.”

He also specifically warned against social media users sharing his details online.

“My focus is on social media. If the child’s name, home, school, picture is reproduced it will be the same as publishing a report in the media.

“Let me be absolutely clear; people will be found in contempt of court and subject to prosecution.”

Another 13 year old boy was released without charge on Friday afternoon. A file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The two boys were arrested on Thursday as part of the investigation into the death of Ms Kriegel (14) whose body was found last week in a disused farmhouse off the Clonee Road in Lucan.

The two were held for questioning at two separate Dublin Garda stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Ms Kriegel was born in Russia and adopted, at the age of two, by her Irish mother and French father.

Confey Community School in Leixlip, Co Kildare, where she was a first year student, implemented a critical incident management plan after her death.

Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) have supported and advised teachers and students in the school.

In a letter to parents, principal Mike O’Byrne wrote: “You are already supporting your child when listening and encouraging them to express their feelings. All children are different and will express their feelings in different ways. Please feel free to contact the school if you wish us to provide additional help/guidance in supporting your child.”