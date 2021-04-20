Warning to be added to Johnson & Johnson vaccine but ‘benefits outweigh risks’

The European Union’s drug regulator has said the benefits of Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine outweigh the risk of a possible link to rare blood clots. The clots should be listed as very rare side effects, the European Medicines Agency said.

It said on Tuesday it had found a possible link between the one-shot vaccine and rare blood clotting issues in adults who had received the shot in the US.

The EMA said its safety committee concluded that a warning about unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be added to the vaccine’s labels.

The EMA found that all instances had occurred in adults under 60 years, mostly women, within three weeks of vaccination, adding that all available evidence, including eight reports of cases in the US, were part of its assessment.

It also said that most clots had occurred in the brain and abdomen, similar to AstraZeneca’s vaccine, and reiterated that the vaccine’s overall benefits outweigh risks.

The EMA will address the issue at a press briefing at 4pm Irish time.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday said it was reviewing reports of a handful of potential cases of severe side effects among people who received the J&J vaccine, in addition to those that led to a pause in its use.

“We are encouraged that it hasn’t been an overwhelming number of cases but we’re looking and seeing what’s come in,” US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said during a Monday news briefing.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is monitoring the US government’s database for additional reports of side effects, she added. Ms Walensky did not provide any details on the nature of the additional side effects. – Reuters/Bloomberg