Nurses and midwives: What do you think of the pay deal?

Are you happy with the pay increase proposed, or would you vote against the deal?

Nurses and midwives protesting at Merrion Square last Saturday. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Nurses and midwives protesting at Merrion Square last Saturday. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

 

A strike by tens of thousands of nurses over pay and conditions was called off on Monday after the Labour Court made a number of recommendations to address the dispute. Overall, the proposed deal would result in an average pay increase of 2.5 per cent for nurses and midwives, with bigger increases for younger and newly-qualified staff. The agreement also sets out a series of productivity requirements and other workplace reforms.

The Irish Times would like to hear from nurses and midwives. Are you happy with the deal, or will you be voting against it? If you are currently working abroad, would this pay increase and reform be enough to entice you home? If you are working in another public sector area, would you be hoping for similar pay increases?

Nurses: What do you think of the pay deal?

Let us know by using this form (max 200 words please). A photograph of you is optional. If you are reading this in The Irish Times app, click here to contribute.

A selection of responses may be published online and/or in print as part of our reporting.

Thank you.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.