Nurses and midwives: What do you think of the pay deal?

A strike by tens of thousands of nurses over pay and conditions was called off on Monday after the Labour Court made a number of recommendations to address the dispute. Overall, the proposed deal would result in an average pay increase of 2.5 per cent for nurses and midwives, with bigger increases for younger and newly-qualified staff. The agreement also sets out a series of productivity requirements and other workplace reforms.

The Irish Times would like to hear from nurses and midwives. Are you happy with the deal, or will you be voting against it? If you are currently working abroad, would this pay increase and reform be enough to entice you home? If you are working in another public sector area, would you be hoping for similar pay increases?

Nurses: What do you think of the pay deal?

Let us know by using this form (max 200 words please). A photograph of you is optional. If you are reading this in The Irish Times app, click here to contribute.

A selection of responses may be published online and/or in print as part of our reporting.

Thank you.