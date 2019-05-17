Thousands of healthcare workers vote for strike action

Health service support staff have voted overwhelmingly for strike action as part of a dispute over pay issues.

The trade union Siptu said its dispute was with the Government and not with the community. However, it said that in the coming weeks this would “lead inevitably to an impact on services to the public” unless health service management engaged with it.

In a ballot result announced on Friday, Siptu health service support staff such as healthcare assistants, laboratory aides as well as porters and cleaners backed industrial action by 92 per cent and strike action by 94 per cent.

Chefs in the health service voted by 97 per cent for industrial action and by 96 per cent to go on strike.

Siptu health division organiser Paul Bell told a special conference of health service support staff that he believed a dispute was about to “take off” as a result of the attitude of the Government.

He said if the Government thought it was going to face down health support staff, “ they are in for a royal battle”.

The dispute centres on what the union said was the failure of the Government to deliver on the outcome of an official review of the work of healthcare assistants and other support grades under a job-evaluation scheme established as part of the 2015 Lansdowne Road public service agreement .

It said this review, in its initial two phases, had found they had been underpaid for about a decade, and that they should receive a pay rise.

The union said the increases for the staff concerned ranged from €1,600 to €3,200 per year.

Siptu forecast that implementation of the first two phases of the job evaluation scheme would cost about €15 million.

Siptu maintained about 1,000 chefs in the health service were seeking, following a separate process, to move on to a higher pay scale that was more appropriate to their duties. The union said had been waiting for movement on their increase since 2017.

Mr Bell said the dispute was not just about money.

He said there were more fundamental issues such as respect, recognition, being valued and being visible.

Speaking at the special conference in Croke Park Mr Bell said: “I say you that support staff will no longer accept being the hidden servants of the upstairs/ downstairs drama which is our health service, never being referred to by their masters as essential to the delivery of care to our nation’s citizens.”

A spokeswoman for the Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe said the issues in the dispute would be considered by the group overseeing the implementation of the current public service agreement.