The number of new cases of Covid-19 is deeply concerning - Taoiseach

Ireland’s number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 of population has jumped to 22.1 on Sunday.

It comes after confirmation on Saturday of 200 new cases.

The rate compares with 18.6 for the UK, 14.2 for France, and 16.3 for Germany. Spain, which is experiencing a high number of cases in Catalonia, has a rate of 115.7, according to the latest figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The rate in Portugal is 26.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the number of new cases of the disease reported in the State on Saturday was deeply concerning.

“This morning I discussed the evolving situation with the Tánaiste, Green Party leader, health minister and acting CMO,” he said on Twitter.

The Government and the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will continue to monitor the situation closely,” he added.

The 200 new cases reported on Saturday represented the largest number of cases reported in a single day since the beginning of May.

Dr Ronan Glynn, the acting chief medical officer, said the country now has “multiple clusters with secondary spread of disease and rising numbers of cases in many parts of the country”.

The figures from the ECDC are used by the Government for deciding which countries should be on the so-called green list for travel purposes.

Countries that are on the list had a lower rate of infection than Ireland when the list was drafted.

People coming here from countries that are on the list are not being asked to go into quarantine for 14 days.

However the Government’s general advice is that people should not travel abroad unless it is necessary to do so.

The green list is due to be updated this coming week. When the list was first drafted, the Republic’s infection rate was approximately five per 100,000.

Michael Osterholm, director of the Centre for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, at the University of Minnesota, told RTÉ radio’s This Week programme that the US is likely to see an “explosion” of cases in the coming weeks as teenagers and young adults return to education.

He said the transfer patterns among teenagers and young adults is very different to that of children, who are much less likely to transmit the disease.

In Minnesota, day care centres for children have been open all summer, without that causing much difficulty.

Mr Osterholm has recently urged a second and more effective lockdown in the US.

He said it is not a case that the pandemic involves a choice between the interests of the economy vs the interests of public health.

“If you do well by health, you will do well by the economy,” he said.