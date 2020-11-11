Taoiseach says Level 3 by December 1st a ‘target’ as 362 new Covid cases reported

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has confirmed he would like to get back to Level 3 restrictions for December 1st. “That was a target,” he said.

It comes as 362 new Covid-19 cases and two further deaths were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Wednesday.

Of the deaths reported, one occurred in October and one remains under investigation.

Mr Martin said they were analysing the data and might look at certain sectors to see if they could “moderate” Level 3.

Level 3 restrictions allow restaurants, cafes and bars to remain open for takeaway delivery and outdoor dining for a maximum of 15 people. Museums and other indoor cultural venues remain closed, while outdoor events can have a maximum of 15 people. A maximum of six visitors are allowed into a person’s home from one other household only.

The latest figures brings the total number of confirmed cases to 66,247 and the total number of Covid-related deaths to 1,965.

Of the cases notified on Wednesday 55 per cent are aged under 45. The highest number of cases was in Dublin (90) with 48 in Donegal, 34 in Limerick, 29 in Louth, 24 in Cork and the remaining cases are spread across 21 other counties.

As of 2pm on Wednesday 280 Covid -19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. There have been 21 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “The profile of the disease is improving and, while this is a positive trend, it does not mean it is time to take a step back from our adherence to public health guidelines. I urge everyone to redouble their efforts, try and have fewer close contacts this week than you did last week, continue to social distance and follow the other vitally important public health guidelines.”

He thanked people who self-isolated after receiving a positive result or being identified as a close contact. He said this was a vital measure in efforts to contain the spread of the disease.

Outbreaks

Meanwhile the number of new Covid-19 outbreaks in workplaces, childcare facilities and hospitals all increased last week, despite the general fall in case numbers.

There was also a rise in the number of new outbreaks in private houses, up to 443 from 320 the previous week.

However, school outbreaks declined in number, from 30 to 24, as did outbreaks in third level colleges, down from seven to five and in nursing homes, down eight to three.

There were 11 outbreaks in hospitals, up three; 15 in workplaces, up four; and 11 in childcare facilities, up two. An outbreak or cluster is defined as at least two cases.

Last week also saw a big rise in “community outbreaks”, up to 21 from six the week before. Clusters of the the virus in residential outbreaks fell from 16 to seven.

A total of 572 new clusters were recorded last week, up from 480 the previous week.

A breakdown of workplace outbreaks shows one in meat plants, four in construction and 10 in “other” workplaces. There were 32 new workplace cases last week.

Seven new outbreaks were recorded in vulnerable groups; two each I the Roma community and direct provision centres and three among travellers.

A new high level Government committee to handle the roll out of Covid-19 vaccines in the State held its first meeting onWednesday morning..

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil that the State will receive about 1 per cent of the vaccines made available through the EU collective purchase scheme. The EU will buy approximately 300 million units of the groundbreaking coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer.

The Taoiseach said that people vulnerable to Covid-19 would be prioritised once safe vaccines to prevent the virus are approved and ready.