RTÉ review notes breach of Covid-19 protocols at retirement event

RTÉ staff were in breach of five Covid-19 guidelines and regulations during a recent retirement event, according to an internal review.

The gathering sparked controversy when photographs of several of the broadcaster’s leading personalities in close proximity to others were made public. A number of them apologised shortly after the incident last month.

Those present will have to revisit Covid-19 induction training while managers will have to attend a “refresh training session” to ensure protocols are adhered to in future.

The nine-page health and safety review explained that CCTV footage of the gathering in the reception area of the TV building in Donnybrook was examined.

Among other details, it found that up to 40 people were in attendance, some for other purposes. Some were visitors from outside RTÉ, although there was no evidence of a mandatory Covid-19 visitor questionnaire having been filled out.

While a Garda inquiry is ongoing to establish other aspects of the day’s events, the in-house review found five central breaches: three of Covid-19 public health advice; one of the “Plan for Living” with Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions; and one of RTÉ’s internal protocols.

These relate to some people failing to maintain social distancing during the gathering, some not wearing face masks where a 2m distance was not being adhered to and to the requirement to avoid crowded places.

They also include that no indoor gathering should have taken place which did not form part of RTÉ’s delivery of an essential service and a breach of internal protocols around visitors to the Donnybrook campus.

“These breaches should not have occurred and, as director general, I am sorry that this happened,” said Dee Forbes.

“What makes this all the more disappointing is that this incident is not representative of the way our staff conduct their work in general, which is to be absolutely diligent in relation to public health guidelines and Covid-19 protocols.”

Busy schedule of visitors

The report found that the gathering lasted approximately 20 minutes at its peak, beginning at 2pm.

“The timing of the gathering naturally increased the number of people in the area by virtue of the fact that the TV Studios had a busy schedule of visitors and it was lunchtime, resulting in a number of people entering and leaving the premises,” it said.

The number of those in attendance ranged from about 15 to 40, for varying time periods.

“There was a small number of non-staff present, which is not permissible unless such persons are involved in the provision of essential services. In addition, there is no evidence of the Covid-19 visitor questionnaire being completed. It is a requirement.”

The broadcaster’s “Returning to Work Safely” protocols dictate that “no face-to-face group gatherings are permitted which are in breach of the social distancing rules”.

Among those who issued live on-air apologies were journalists Bryan Dobson, Miriam O’Callaghan, David McCullough and Eileen Dunne.

The health and safety review includes five recommendations including that everyone present at the gathering should retake Covid-19 induction training.