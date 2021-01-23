Ireland facing Covid-19 restrictions for first six months of 2021 and vaccine delay for over-70s

Ireland is facing tough Covid-19 restrictions for the first six months of the year, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said on Saturday.

Mr Martin said while he wasn’t necessarily suggesting a six-month lockdown, the Government would be taking a “cautious and conservative approach” with regard to reopening the country, particularly in light of the new variants of the virus.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has advised that restrictions currently in place should be extended to the end of February, denting hopes of a reopening of the construction sector at the start of next month.

Sources expect that restrictions will be extended until at least the end of February, although Government hopes that some elements of education, especially special education, may reopen next month. There is also hope a partial reopening of construction may be possible later in the month.

But speaking on RTÉ Radio One on Saturday morning, Mr Martin said to relax some restrictions next month, figures for Covid cases must be “well down”. He said he was concerned about the UK variant, as it is currently responsible for 62 per cent of cases.

“It transmits more easily. If we have mass mobilisation, and mass socialisation, it will spread again. I think with the vaccines coming, there’s a need to be cautious and conservative for the first half of this year until we roll out the vaccines,” he said.

“We will be witnessing far more prolonged restrictions than we have to date. I’m the Taoiseach, but I have to consult with my colleagues and Ministers, and we’ll consult with the opposition as well, but that is my sense of it until we get control.”

He added: “I’m not saying there’s a six month lockdown by the way, I’m saying simply we will have a conservative and cautious approach to reopening and we’ll be looking at this every four weeks.”

Mr Martin said that by the summer, there will be a “changed environment” because of the large-scale vaccination that will have been achieved by then.

Vaccine blow

On Friday, fresh doubts emerged over the delivery schedule of the “game-changer” AstraZeneca vaccine. The company told the European Commission that there would be delays in the delivery of the vaccine compared with the forecast for the first quarter of the year.

The news from AstraZeneca, which has advised the EU of a reduction in vaccine supply in Feb and March, is a real setback. The numbers are still tentative and AstraZeneca is due to provide more exact figures at a meeting early next week. Will provide an update as soon as possible. — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) January 23, 2021

Mr Martin said the Government was waiting on this vaccine and that its delay will “put us in a problem”. He believes the rollout of the vaccine to over-70s will be delayed because of production issues with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“AstraZeneca was going to be the catalyst to be allowed to move from low level to mass vaccination,” he added.

In a post on Twitter, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the news from AstraZeneca is “a real setback”.

“ The numbers are still tentative and AstraZeneca is due to provide more exact figures at a meeting early next week. Will provide an update as soon as possible,” he said.

Asked about schools, Mr Martin said it was unlikely there would be a “big bang approach” to reopening.

He said the full one million children won’t be back to full-time in-person education before St Patrick’s Day, but that they can “phase things and do things differently”.

On special schools specifically, Mr Martin said it was a “failure all round”, that the reopening of these facilities has twice been delayed. He said while everyone was acting in “good faith”, there was a “mismatch” between those who wanted to try and reopen and those who had fear and anxiety about public health.

Amid growing fears among EU governments about new variants of the disease, countries across the bloc have moved to tighten travel restrictions and new measures to combat the virus have been reimposed across the world.

The Cabinet’s Covid sub-committee is due to meet on Monday and a range of options on tighter quarantine restrictions, including changes to the visa regime, are due to be discussed.

While there are continuing misgivings at senior level over the effectiveness and enforceability of a blanket mandatory quarantine, arrivals from South Africa and Brazil, as well as other South American countries, may nonetheless face a period of hotel quarantine if a full ban is not pursued. Sources said this approach would allow the State to “test out” how such a system would work.

Holidays

However, Mr Martin said the “majority” of people coming into the country are Irish people returning from holidays abroad, which he said they “shouldn’t have done”.

“Forget travel. You shouldn’t be going to your property abroad if you have one, you shouldn’t be going on holiday. Forget it,” he said.

“We’re looking at having gardaí doing checks on airports and saying ’why are you going on holidays? You shouldn’t be going on holidays. You shouldn’t be going outside your 5km’.”

Mr Martin made the comments as case numbers of Covid-19 in the Republic continue to be in the thousands and the number of deaths is rising.

An additional 52 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the State on Friday night, alongside a further 2,371 confirmed cases.

On Saturday there were 1,893 people were being treated in the Republic’s hospitals for Covid-19, with 218 people seriously ill in ICU.

There are growing concerns about capacity in ICU units this weekend. Staff in Cork University Hospital were asked to volunteer for shifts to provide critical care on Friday night as the hospital was hit by staff absences due to Covid-19. The HSE said that patients were being transferred from the west of the country to ICU units in Dublin hospitals, and sources said that there were likely to be more transfers this weekend and into next week.