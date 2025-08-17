Live Premier League updates: Manchester United welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford

Manchester United v Arsenal, Old Trafford, 4.30pm

HT – Chelsea 0 Crystal Palace 0

HT – Nottingham Forest 3 Brentford 0

Eighty minutes gone in the 2pm kick-offs.

It’s still 0-0 between Chelsea and Crystal Palace, while Brentford have clawed one back against Nottingham Forest to make it 3-1, Igor Thiago converting from the penalty spot.

Igor Thiago celebrates scoring a penalty for Brentford. Photograph: Darren Staples/AFP via Getty Images

Just under an hour to go to kick-off at Old Trafford. Here are the starting XIs.

Our first #PL starting line-up of 2025/26! 🔴👊 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 17, 2025

🛡️ Gabriel and Saliba at the back

✨ Odegaard pulling the strings

💥 Gyokeres leads the line



Let’s start the season in style, Gunners ✨ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 17, 2025

Speaking of Irish interest, Mary Hannigan has done the leg work in rounding up the dwindling number of Irish players in the Premier League this season.

“This annual scouring of English Premier League squads in advance of a new season inevitably leads to wistfulness about those bygone days when you’d lose count of the number of Republic of Ireland players in the top flight over yonder,” Mary writes. “And never more so than this time around.”

Which Irish players should we look out for in the Premier League this season?

Six games have been played off so far on the 2025/26 Premier League’s opening weekend, starting with Liverpool’s 4-2 win over Bournemouth at Anfield on Friday night.

Here’s how the results have gone so far:

Liverpool 4 Bournemouth 2 (report)

Aston Villa 0 Newcastle 0

Brighton 1 Fulham 0

Sunderland 3 West Ham 0

Tottenham Hotspur 3 Burnley 0

Wolves 0 Manchester City 4 (report)

Just one game left on the agenda after today’s trio of fixtures with Leeds hosting Everton tomorrow evening.

There were two 2pm kick-offs today, Chelsea’s hosting of Crystal Palace and Brentford’s visit to Nottingham Forest.

We’ll keep you posted on those two results. It’s currently nil-all at Stamford Bridge while Forest lead 3-0 at the City Ground with about 10 minutes gone in the second half.

Brentford's Caoimhín Kelleher after Nottingham Forest's third goal. Photograph: Darren Staples/AFP via Getty Images

Lots of Irish interest in the latter game, Keith Andrews now in charge of the Bees and Caoimhín Kelleher between the posts following his move from Liverpool.

Keith Andrews on getting the Brentford top job: 'I'm all right with a little bit of scepticism around me'

Hello and welcome along to The Irish Times live blog for Manchester United and Arsenal’s opening game of the new Premier League season.

We’ll have team news and live updates from all the action at Old Trafford, as well as taking a look at the weekend at large, and we’ll wrap things up with a full match report after the final whistle.

The game at Old Trafford kicks off at 4.30pm.