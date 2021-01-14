Ireland could be ‘in serious trouble’ if new variants ‘change rules’ - Mike Ryan

Ireland and other countries could be “in serious trouble” if new variants of Covid-19 “change the rules of the game” in terms of preventing transmission, Dr Mike Ryan has warned.

The head of the emergencies at the World Health Organisation, who is Irish, said he was concerned that people were not “sustaining the things we need to do at any level” as the pandemic progresses, when new variants that are more transmissible could change the rules of infection prevention.

Ireland did exceptionally well twice during the pandemic, he told an online conversation hosted by the Royal Irish Academy on Thursday. “Irish people, Irish science, the Government, they all came together and you nailed it.” While case numbers have increased since, Dr Ryan said he believed Ireland could turned things around, though it would take a concerted effort.

People have become “numbed” to the numbers involved in the pandemic, he said, pointing out that the figure of 2 million deaths will be passed in the coming days.

Dr Ryan said the world was facing into “headwinds” as a result of “perfect storm”. With cold weather driving people indoors, and a lot of social mixing taking place over the holiday season, the emergence of variants was adding to the complexity of the task.

Ireland and Britain were facing into having to deal with new variant when transmission of the virus was already very high, placing them in a “difficult situation”.

“People have lost a sense of what they can do to stop the disease” as a result of tiredness, he said and public health behaviour had broken down.

Calling for sustainable solutions to the challenges posed by the pandemic, Dr Ryan said humans had become “parasites” on a “fragile” planet, destabilising an ecosystem that has sustained them for hundreds of thousands of years.

He said he was “ashamed of the planet we’re handing on to our children” but also filled with hope as a “pathological optimist”.

He also paid tribute to the “outstanding” work of the National Virus Reference Laboratory in UCD, saying they had “led the way” in genetic sequencing of the virus to identify new variants.