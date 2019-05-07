Head of Cork University Hospital to move to private sector

The head of the biggest hospital outside Dublin is leaving his post to work in the private sector.

Tony McNamara, chief executive officer of Cork University Hospital for the past 27 years, has told staff he is leaving the position at the end of June.

Mr McNamara says he is departing with sadness to “accept other opportunities in the private sector”.

“I have been privileged to lead this outstanding hospital for over 27 years and I am deeply grateful to all staff past and present, who have contributed to the delivery of compassionate care to patients and to the development of services in the hospital,” he said in an email to staff.

Mr McNamara, who worked in Waterford and the Southern Health Board before coming to CUH, has also served on various national advisory and consultancy bodies for the Department of Health, including the National Cardiovascular Strategy Group in 1998 and Comhairle na nOspideal in 2004.

He was also a board member of the Irish Blood Transfusion Board, the Road Safety Authority and the Health Insurance Authority.

Commenting on Mr McNamara’s departure, Gerry O’Dwyer, chief executive of the South/South West Hospital Group said: “We sincerely thank him for his outstanding service to the hospital and wish him every success in future endeavours.”