Sections
Home
Latest
Subscriber Only
Crosswords & Puzzles
Crosaire
Simplex
Sudoku
News Quiz
Ireland
Dublin
Education
Housing & Planning
Social Affairs
Stardust
Politics
Poll
Oireachtas
Common Ground
Presidential Election
Elections & Referendums
Opinion
Editorials
An Irish Diary
Letters
Cartoon
Business
Budget 2026
Economy
Farming & Food
Financial Services
Innovation
Markets
Work
Commercial Property
World
Europe
UK
US
Canada
Australia
Africa
Americas
Asia-Pacific
Middle East
Sport
Rugby
Gaelic Games
Soccer
Golf
Racing
Athletics
Boxing
Cycling
Hockey
Tennis
Your Money
Pricewatch
Crime & Law
Courts
Property
Residential
Commercial Property
Interiors
Food
Drink
Recipes
Restaurants
Health
Your Family
Your Fitness
Your Wellness
Get Running
Life & Style
Fashion
Beauty
Fine Art & Antiques
Gardening
People
Travel
Culture
Art
Books
Film
Music
Stage
TV & Radio
Environment
Climate Crisis
Technology
Big Tech
Consumer Tech
Data & Security
Gaming
Science
Space
Media
Abroad
Obituaries
Transport
Motors
Car Reviews
Listen
Podcasts
In the News Podcast
The Women's Podcast
Inside Politics Podcast
Inside Business Podcast
The Counter Ruck Podcast
Ross O'Carroll-Kelly
Better with Money Podcast
Conversations with Parents Podcast
Video
Photography
Gaeilge
Scéal
Tuarascáil
History
Century
Student Hub
Offbeat
Family Notices
Opens in new window
Sponsored
Advertising Feature
Special Reports
Subscriber Rewards
Competitions
Newsletters
Weather Forecast
Health
‘Ambulance, I need help’: model Shauna Lindsay suffered stroke in gym
The Limerick woman was attending a boxing class when her arm went numb
Model Shauna Lindsay suffered a stroke while boxing in the gym
Sarah Slater
Sat Nov 08 2025 - 14:07
•
3 MIN READ
IN THIS SECTION
‘Ambulance, I need help’: model Shauna Lindsay suffered stroke in gym
Rise in births to mothers over 40: drivers, risks and mitigation
Almost two in five younger women drink to harmful levels, health survey reveals
Ban on nicotine pouches under consideration amid use by youngsters
Bird flu: what the latest outbreaks mean for Christmas – and are people at risk?
MOST READ
Irish doctor died in Manchester hospital after being given wrong medication
Andrew Windsor should be thanking his lucky stars instead of feeling sorry for himself
Barrister who acted in mosque dispute seeks €190,000 payment, court told
Ireland’s focus should not be pensions for the old but homes for the young
Holly Cairns on her struggles with the Dáil commute and childcare: ‘It is difficult’
LATEST STORIES
Strong second half sees Ireland pull away from Japan after patchy start
Ireland 41 Japan 10 (FT) - as it happened: Second half flurry hands Ireland victory
FAI to bring motion to suspend Israel from all Uefa competitions
‘Ambulance, I need help’: model Shauna Lindsay suffered stroke in gym
Sinn Féin promoting policies that ‘are not left wing’, says Holly Cairns