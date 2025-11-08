Rise in births to mothers over 40: drivers, risks and mitigation

Societal trends are a factor in many women waiting longer to have children. Photograph: Getty

What’s this I’m hearing about women giving birth later in life?

Earlier this week the Central Statistics Office (CSO) released data which showed the number of babies birthed by women aged 40 and over increased by 21.5 per cent over a decade – rising from 4,007 to 5,868 between 2012 to 2022.

The increase in older mothers in recent years has brought the average age of mothers giving birth to 33.2 years.

What’s driving the trend?

Societal trends are a factor, with many women waiting until they are more financially secure, perhaps have a house and partner, or have reached a particular career goal before starting a family.

Fergal Malone, professor in obstetrics at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and a consultant obstetrician at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin, says fertility treatments are another contributor.

“Twenty or 30 years ago, fertility treatment was limited. IVF was not a realistic option for many couples due to cost and availability,” he says.

“The biggest change is the availability of donor eggs. Now, someone who is 42 or 43 may have access to the egg of someone who is 22 or 23.”

Prof Malone also points to the reduction in Irish family size.

“Two is the typical family size now. It’s rare to see women having three or four babies. If people have decided they’re only having two babies, that might go into their planning and they’ll have them a bit later.”

But are there downsides to having children later in life?

Prof Malone says there are two main physiological risks present in pregnancies among older women.

“The first is the genetic risk for baby: they’re more likely to develop Down syndrome or Edwards syndrome. It’s one in 1,000 chance in a 20-year-old, but one in 50 chance for a 40-year-old,” he says.

“The second is the medical risk for the mother. There’s a higher risk of the development of gestational diabetes and hypertension.”

Can women reduce these risks?

Prof Malone says using a donor egg reduces genetic risks to the baby. But to reduce the risks to the mother, women should try to be as fit and healthy as possible.

“For gestational diabetes, watching your carbs can reduce the risk. Optimising your fitness. If you’re obese, there’s a much higher chance of a baby being big, and then you’ve a higher chance of a C-section and complicated birth,” he says.

So should I be worried if I’m older and become pregnant?

Prof Malone says absolutely not. Most such pregnancies proceed smoothly, he says, and clinicians are well equipped to help expectant mothers in these situations.