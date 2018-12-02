GPs cannot refuse help to women seeking abortion, Harris warns

Family doctors do not have the right to refuse help to women seeking an abortion when the law changes next year, the Minister for Health has warned.

Simon Harris said while doctors would continue to have the right to conscientious objection if they did not want to provide abortion services, this did not mean they could “give women the cold shoulder”.

He was speaking ahead of an extraordinary general meeting of the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) in Malahide on Sunday, called in response to the concerns of some doctors over the way abortion services will be introduced next year.

The ICGP says it never advocated for a GP-led abortion service and that only those doctors who wish to provide the service will do so.

Doctors will “opt-in” to the service and women will access it through a 24-hour helpline which will refer them to GPs providing it, it says.

The College says it supports the right of all doctors to exercise freedom of conscience in accordance with the Medical Council’s ethical guidelines.

These allow a doctor to decline to provide a service on conscience grounds but require the doctor to put a patient in contact with another medical professional who will provide it.

Some of the ICGP’s 4,000 members have expressed concern about this provision, while others are worried about the resourcing of the new service and the pressure it might place on already overstretched GPs.

Speaking to Newstalk FM, Mr Harris said GPs were entitled to the right of conscientious objection but added they must refer patients on to colleagues willing to carry out the procedure.

“The law on abortion is changing; the law on conscientious objection is not changing,” he said.

“If you are saying to me that a woman who goes to her GP in crisis; looking for help and looking for a service that is legally available in our country and that that woman should be shown the door or given the cold shoulder that is not conscientious objection.

“Conscientious objection is that you don’t have to be involved in a procedure.”