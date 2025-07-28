No evidence salad products recall linked to ‘extensive’ listeriosis outbreak, says food safety watchdog

Consumers are advised not to eat the products recalled by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland. Photograph: FSAI

There is “no evidence” that the presence of potentially fatal bacteria in spinach and mixed leaves is connected to the “extensive outbreak” of listeriosis relating to ready meals, the food safety watchdog has said.

Last week, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) recalled 141 ready-made meals produced by Ballymaguire Foods in connection with an outbreak of the rare bacterial infection listeriosis.

The affected meals include chicken curries, lasagnes, bolognaises, pasta bakes, cottage pies and chow meins. Affected side dishes include ready-made mashed potatoes, carrots and peas, green cabbage and pilau rice.

One adult has died as a result of listeriosis. Nine cases of infection were identified in connection with this outbreak.

On Sunday, the FSAI issued a second recall, this time relating to spinach and mixed leaves products produced by McCormack Family Farms, due to the detection of the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes.

However, the food safety authority said there is “no evidence that this food recall is linked with the listeriosis outbreak related to ready-to-heat meals that is currently under investigation”.

Six salad leaf products have been recalled by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland. Photograph: FSAI

The watchdog added that, as of Monday, there were no cases of listeriosis associated with the spinach and mixed leaves products that are the subject of the recall.

“The FSAI is aware that consumers may be feeling anxious at the news of a second recall involving Listeria monocytogenes,” said the agency.

“While we urge people to be aware of the risks, and to take precautions when using ready-to-eat foods, they can be assured that there is a robust food control system in place in Ireland, which contributed to the identification of the latest need for a recall.”

It added: “The FSAI advice, as always, is that if anyone has eaten any recalled foods and are feeling well, they do not need to do anything. However, if anyone has eaten any recalled foods and feels unwell, they should seek medical advice.”

According to the FSAI, listeriosis is typically acquired by eating contaminated food. However, the bacteria that cause illness are killed by cooking thoroughly.

On average, each year, there are between 14 and 22 cases of listeriosis reported in Ireland, said the agency.

Symptoms of listeriosis can range from mild flu-like effects to gastrointestinal indicators such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Pregnant women, babies, older people and those who are immunocompromised are more vulnerable to severe infections.

Prof Achim Schmalenberger, associate professor in microbiology at the University of Limerick, said that if you are not in one of the risk groups, you “should not be worried too much”.

“A general recommendation is to cook your food properly. If one eats raw ingredients, make sure they were not cold-stored for extended periods of time so that small amounts of L. monocytogenes grow to dangerous levels.”

The products recalled are: McCormack Family Farms Energise Super Mix 100g; McCormack Family Farms Irish Spinach Leaves 100g, 200g and 250g; McCormack Family Farms Mixed Leaves 75g; McCormack Family Farms Baby Leaves 100g and 200g; Tesco Mild Spinach 350g; and Egan’s Irish Baby Spinach 250g.