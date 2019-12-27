Flu outbreak linked to 18 deaths and behind half of emergency department visits

People with the flu or flu symptoms are currently making up half of all patients in hospital emergency departments, as health officials believe this year’s winter flu season has entered its peak.

At least 18 people have died from the flu or flu-related illnesses to date this flu season, which arrived four weeks earlier than last year.

Anne O’Connor, Health Service Executive chief operations officer, said emergency departments were experiencing severe pressure with trolley counts up in excess of 11 per cent compared with this time last year.

“We know that the flu has come early . . . The peak has come we think,” Ms O’Connor told reporters at a HSE press briefing on Friday. However, it is expected the flu season will last for about a further five weeks.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said the high numbers of people with the flu presenting to emergency departments had put “significant pressure” on hospitals.

“We would hope over the coming weeks to see flu levels reduce in our country but there’s no doubt this is going to put significant pressure on our health service,” he said.