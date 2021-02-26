First case of B1525 Covid-19 variant detected in Ireland, says Nphet chair

The chairman of the National Public Health Emergency Team’s (Nphet) Covid-19 expert advisory group has said the one case of the coronavirus variant B1525, first identified in the UK and Nigeria in December, was identified here through contact tracing and was connected to travel.

Dr Cillian De Gascun, also the director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said the variant was slightly different from other variants because it had a mutation of concern which could be vaccine resistant.

Dr de Gascun said at this stage the variant was of interest rather than concern. Any concern was theoretical as to date it did not appear to be more transmissible, he told RTÉ radio’s News at One on Friday.

The case was identified in the east of the country and it was important to monitor it, he added.

Dr de Gascun said that the case emphasised the importance of public health measures. The three cases of the so-called Brazilian variant in the country had been identified because the people involved self-isolated and adhered to the restrictions, he said.

Ireland’s levels of sequencing had, as a result of the encouragement of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, increased from one percent to between 13 per cent to 15 per cent, while it was between five percent and 10 percent elsewhere.

However, this was not just about data, it was about end to end surveillance, he said. Sequencing formed an important part of the overall Covid strategy, but it was not a silver bullet, Dr de Gascun said.

“The virus does not recognise borders,” he added.

There were challenges across the board on the planned quarantine measures, he said. “We want people to avoid all non essential travel.”

Reverse contact tracing

Earlier the head of the HSE’s Covid Test & Trace system, Niamh O’Beirne, said that there will be more investigative reverse contact tracing, which will allow local notifications for anyone who has been in a particular place, at a particular time, to present for a test.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show, she said the more investigative contact tracing will go back seven days - where they were, the address and eircode, to allow pattern analysis. It will involve a “bit of investigative work” to see if others need to be tested, she explained.

Ms O’Beirne said that antigen testing could help provide an early warning, but it was not a panacea, its accuracy was only 50 per cent with those who were asymptomatic. The PCR test was the gold standard, “it is the better test,” she said.

When asked if the increased levels of positivity among young people was a cause for concern with the reopening of schools, Ms O’Beirne said there were lots of supports in place for schools. A specific group comprising 50 public health inspectors had been set up to support schools, she said.

Meanwhile, the HSE’s chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry has said it has been “recalibrated” because of Covid-19.

New public health teams have been built in the community and other forms of care there have had to be introduced because of the virus, he said.

These changes have become “part of the journey we’re on,” he told Newstalk Breakfast on Friday.

Incidents that would have been considered “normal” in the past such as patients on trolleys and crowded accident and emergency departments could not happen any longer and rightly so because they were “so dangerous”, Dr Henry said.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has continued to drop to 585, according to the latest figures from the HSE.

There are 140 patients with the virus in intensive care (ICU). St James’s Hospital in Dublin has 88 Covid-19 cases, the highest number in the country, followed by Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown (58) and Beaumont Hospital (54).

The HSE’s daily operations figures show there are 34 ICU beds available for adults and 5 for children.