Dublin Lidl store forced to close after rodent droppings and mouse spotted

The store’s closure order, issued on July 29th, was lifted on August 1st. Photograph: Jonas Roosens/ Belga MAG/ AFP via Getty Images

A Lidl supermarket in Sallynoggin, Co Dublin was served with a closure order in July by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) after rodent droppings were found in “multiple areas” and a mouse was seen running across the floor of the storeroom.

The authority said the rodent activity posed “a grave and immediate danger to food safety”.

It was one of 10 enforcement orders issued by the FSAI in July, described by its boss as “serious, preventable breaches of food safety law”.

The store’s closure order, issued on July 29th, was lifted on August 1st.

Rodent droppings were found on the Lidl shop floor behind a food display unit, at the side of a freezer also on the shop floor, and in the storeroom according to the inspector’s report in July.

“Extensive food debris is evident on the floor of the storeroom, on the shop floor and on the floor of the bakery. The shop floor and bakery floor have not been cleaned and sanitised,” the report said.

“Adequate procedures are clearly not in place to control pests in the premises. A live mouse was observed running across the floor adjacent to the baler in the storeroom, by two environmental health officers.”

Meanwhile, the Brandon Hotel in Tralee, Co Kerry was forced to close all kitchen areas and the restaurant after “significant cockroach infestation” was found throughout the food premises and live cockroaches were observed in the restaurant.

Dead cockroaches were found in the main kitchen under work surfaces and cooking equipment where food is prepared and cooked, under service fridges, under shelves where dry food is stored, on the floor in the wash-up area and of the staff canteen. “Alive cockroaches were observed in the restaurant,” it added. The closure order issued on July 23rd was lifted on July 25th.

[ Ireland What is your experience of ready-meals from Irish supermarkets?Opens in new window ]

'Alive cockroaches were observed in the restaurant.' Photograph: Getty Images

At Costa Coffee, on Dawson Street in Dublin, rat droppings were found in the dishwasher room and the food store, and at the main customer entrance. The inspector’s report noted: “A gap at the bottom of the main customer door could allow pests such as rats to enter your food business.”

The closure order issued on July 2nd was lifted on July 4th.

Emerald Park in Ashbourne, Co Meath was also forced to close a storage unit at the rear of a coffee dock when rat droppings were found in an area to store food such as candyfloss and re-usable cups, lids, straws, food containers and trays.

“The unit was not pest proof with holes noted in the walls,” the inspector’s report stated. The closure order issued on July 14th, was lifted on July 15th.

Creed’s Foodstore, Cahir, Co Tipperary; Londis Connaught Street, Athboy, Co Meath; and KRS Catering Stall, Clonmel, Co Tipperary were also served with closure enforcement orders which have since been lifted.

Hidden Dojo Asian Street food and Wakami Sushi & Asian, both on Phibsborough Road in Dublin, were also served with closure orders.

[ Ireland FSAI recalls spinach and mixed leaves products over listeriosis fearsOpens in new window ]

Ballymaguire Foods Unlimited Company, Rathmooney, Lusk, Co Dublin which was at the centre of the controversy over the detection of Listeria monocytogenes and which was granted approval to re-start production, was served with a prohibition order on July 18th on pre-packaged turkey and ham dinners.

Tim Nessa, on John’s Street, Limerick, was served with a closure order on July 8th, but the FSAI sought and was granted an interim High Court prohibition order when the premises continued to trade.

Greg Dempsey, chief executive of the FSAI, said “recent foodborne incidents serve as a stark reminder of the need for food businesses to maintain the highest food safety standards”.

“Consumers are entitled to expect that the food they purchase is safe, and food businesses have a clear legal and moral responsibility to ensure that it is. The enforcement orders issued this month reflect serious, preventable breaches of food safety law,” he said.

He added that the FSAI could provide support and advice to food businesses to help them meet their obligations.

“However, as demonstrated by the enforcement actions this month, where food businesses do not comply with their obligations, we will take action,” he said.