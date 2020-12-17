Face masks beneficial and show no evidence of significant harm, says Hiqa

Direct evidence to support the effectiveness of face masks in the community is “very limited” but an increasing amount of indirect evidence suggests their use may be beneficial, according to the State’s health watchdog.

“Data on the potential undesirable effects of face masks usage is also limited, however consideration of the potential harms associated with their use must be balanced against the harms associated with Covid-19,” the Health Information and Quality Authority says.

Face masks should be used to protect against Covid-19 wherever physical distancing cannot be maintained, Hiqa recommends in newly-published advice to Government.

To reduce transmission of the virus, consideration should be given to extending recommendations for face-mask use to crowded settings or where physical distancing cannot be maintained, indoors and outdoors, it says.

Any recommendation should probably be advisory rather than mandated, and be accompanied by clear communication, it adds.

Updating its previous advice to Government from last August, Hiqa says the evidence suggested a beneficial effect in reduction transmission from face-mask use and a lack of evidence of significant harm.

Irish recommendations are “largely in line” with other countries, though some countries have recommended face-mask use outdoors.

“The evidence points towards face-mask use in the community reducing transmission of SARS-CoV-2,” said Dr Máirín Ryan, Hiqa’s deputy CEO and director of health technology assessment. “There is no consistent evidence that face-mask use leads to a false sense of security or reduced adherence to other public health measures. There are, however, reports of discomfort and skin irritation related to face-mask use.”

Further research is required to understand and identify factors affecting adherence to face-mask guidance so communication strategies can be enhanced, the report says.

Hiqa’s recommendations were submitted last month, leading the Government to recommend from November 27th that face masks should be worn in crowded workplaces, places of worship and busy crowded outdoor spaces.