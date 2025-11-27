Sport

Harry Tector to the fore as Ireland take T20 win over Bangladesh

Matthew Humphreys takes career-best 4-13 in Chattogram

Harry Tector batting for Ireland against Bangladesh. Photograph: BCB
Thu Nov 27 2025 - 17:152 MIN READ
T20 International series, match one: Bangladesh 142-9 (20) Ireland 181-4 (20) (Ireland win by 39 runs)

Ireland defeated Bangladesh by 39 runs in the first of their three-match T20 International series in Chattogram on Thursday.

Ireland batted first, Tim Tector partnering Paul Stirling in a bright opening for the visitors, scoring 10 an over for the first four overs.

After the latter fell for 21, Tector was joined by his brother Harry for their first joint outing at senior international level. They held on to the momentum, scoring 31 from four overs, until Tim was caught out on 32.

But Harry powered on, claiming his seventh T20 international half-century from 37 balls, ultimately scoring 69 not out off 45 balls to beat his former best of 64.

Towards the end of the innings, the elder Tector was supported by Curtis Campher and George Dockrell, Ireland finishing with 181-4 from their 20 overs.

Spinner Matthew Humphreys was first up, claiming the scalp of Tanzid Hasan for 2 in Bangladesh’s first over before Mark Adair marked his return from injury by removing Litton Das for 1 on his second ball.

When Adair struck again in his next over, the hosts were flailing at 8-3, troubled further when Barry McCarthy struck to bowl Saif Hassan for 6.

Despite the best efforts of Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali, Bangladesh could find no way back leaving Ireland to take the opening win of the series.

The teams return to action for the second match on Saturday (12pm Irish time).

