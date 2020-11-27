Exiting Level 5: What will be allowed from December 1st?

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has announced plans for the easing of nationwide Level 5 lockdown restrictions and the reopening of the country over a number of phases from next Tuesday in the run-up to Christmas.

So what will that look like?

Phase one

The first phase of the gradual reopening will come into effect on Tuesday, December 1st, and will see retail shops, hairdressers, and gyms allowed to open up.

All non-essential retail outlets will be permitted to reopen, allowing people who have not spent lockdown filling virtual shopping baskets online to begin their Christmas shopping.

Gyms can also reopen but exercise or dance classes will not be allowed. Leisure centres and swimming pools may reopen for individual training only.

Cinemas, museums, galleries and libraries will reopen, and outdoor sports such as tennis and golf will be allowed to resume.

Non-contact training will also be allowed outdoors in pods of 15. No matches/events will be allowed to take place except professional and elite sports, approved inter-county Gaelic games, horse-racing and approved equestrian events, all behind closed doors.

Places of worship will reopen for services with restrictive measures while gatherings of 15 people may take place outdoors.

Hotels, guesthouses and B&Bs will be able to re-open open with services limited to residents only.

The Government has requested that people continue to work from home unless it’s absolutely necessary that they attend in person, while public transport capacity will be limited to 50 per cent.

Weddings and funeral will continue to be permitted with up to 25 attendees.

The Government has also announced that from December 1st, face masks should be worn in busy or crowded streets and outdoor spaces, crowded workplaces or places of worship.

The Taoiseach advised that households should not mix with other households other than those within their bubble until December 18th.

So-called ’wet pubs’ to stay closed except for takeaway drinks. Photograph: Andy Rain /EPA

Phase two

Restaurants and pubs “operating as restaurants with their own kitchen” will be allowed to reopen in this second phase on December 4th, including access for non-residents to restaurants in hotels. All meals must be prepared on site, inside the premises, said the Government.

Nphet had recommended that there be one visitor a week for residents in nursing homes from the second week in December but this was not mentioned in Friday evening’s announcement.

Does the opening of restaurants include ‘wet pubs’?

In short, no. While pubs that can operate as restaurants and “serve a substantial meal” have been given the green light to open, so-called “wet pubs” will not. The drink-only pubs will still be shuttered and restricted to takeaway service only.

The Government said on Friday that “additional seasonal support” through Covid support schemes would be made available to qualifying business that must remain closed during Christmas.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin addresses the nation at Government Buildings on October 19th announcing a nationwide lockdwon for six weeks. Photograph: Julien Behal/Pool/AFP via Getty

Phase three

Under a planned third phase of the staggered reopening, restrictions on household visits and travel between counties are to be eased for a period of three weeks, to allow family and friends to celebrate the holiday together.

This phase will begin on December 18th, with households allowed to mix with up to two other households. People will be allowed to travel outside their county for three weeks until January 6th.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan at a press conference in Dublin on Thursday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Nphet approved all this?

Well, not exactly. In a letter to Government this week, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) recommended a more limited easing of restrictions.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan recommended the hospitality sector remain limited to takeaway services for the entire month of December.

The public health group said a choice should be made between relaxing restrictions on household visits, or allowing the hospitality sector reopen.

However, Government figures have stressed ad nauseam of late that it is Nphet who advise, and then Government decides.

Politicians are charged with considering Nphet’s public health advice, as well as wider economic and societal implications. The Government has also been the subject of fierce lobbying from the hospitality industry in recent days.

Following a Cabinet Covid-19 sub-committee meeting on Thursday night, Government rejected Nphet’s advice and proceed with much of its original three-phase plan.

What happens on January 7th?

The Government has said the measures that were in place before December 18th, which includes open shops, hairdressers and restaurants, will apply subject to ongoing review and the trajectory of the virus.