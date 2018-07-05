Emma Mhic Mhathúna reveals cancer has spread to her brain

Emma Mhic Mhathúna, one of the women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy, has revealed that the cancer has spread to her brain.

The mother of five. who was diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier this year. is one of the 209 women with cervical cancer who were found to have received incorrect smear tests during a clinical audit of past tests by the CervicalCheck screening programme after their cancer diagnoses.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna, who lives in Kerry with her children, had previously been told that her cancer had spread to both her lungs and her spine.

However, she posted on Facebook on Wednesday night that the cancer had also spread to her brain.

“I found out today the cancer had spread to my brain,” she wrote. “I’m not scared, just heartbroken. I love my life, my children and all of you my new found friends.”

Speaking on Today with Miriam O’Callaghan show the following morning, Ms Mhic Mhathúna explained how the cancer had spread to the left side of her brain and that she could expect to suffer symptoms such as seizures and loss of speech.

“I’m not scared of dying,” she said. “I don’t like the uncertainty of it, how quick it’s going. Sometimes I wish it was all over.”

Ms Mhic Mathuna said she was unable to take the medication Vicky Phelan had benefited from as she suffers from Crohn’s disease (an inflammatory bowel disease).

She added that despite having great support from friends and family she sometimes feels isolated. “The €7.5 million doesn’t make any different to me,” she said. “I just want my children taken care of.”

Ms Mhic Mhathúna and her five children settled their legal action over the CervicalCheck controversy last week for €7.5 million. The family had sued the HSE, US laboratory Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and the National Maternity Hospital, although the case against the National Maternity Hospital was struck out. Quest Diagnostics admitted misreading her two cervical smear slides in 2010 and 2013.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna had three cervical smear tests in 2010, 2011 and 2013 that were incorrectly reported on. The 2011 result was a false negative, while the 2010 and 2013 slides were both misread and came back as negative.

If the 2010 and 2013 slides had been read correctly Ms Mhic Mhathúna should have got a mandatory colposcopy. In 2016, Ms Mhic Mhathúna was sent for a colposcopy examination and a biopsy following another smear test. She was subsequently diagnosed as having invasive cancer cells and underwent treatment between October and December 2016.

In April and May of this year she was told she had suffered a reoccurrence of her cervical cancer and that her prognosis was terminal.