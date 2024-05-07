Ireland

Girl (15) killed in Wicklow road crash named locally

Molly Dempsey died after the car she was a passenger in crashed early on Sunday morning in Baltinglass

Tributes have been paid on social media, with friends describing 'the many laughs and smiles' Molly Dempsey brought to people. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Sarah Burns
Tue May 7 2024 - 16:21

A teenage girl who died in a road crash over the bank holiday weekend in Co Wicklow has been named locally as Molly Dempsey.

Molly (15) died after the car in which she was travelling as a passenger crashed shortly before 5am on Sunday at Slaney Park in Baltinglass. Gardaí said no other serious injuries were reported.

Tributes have been paid on social media, with friends describing “the many laughs and smiles” Molly brought to people and that she was “the most loving, caring and kind person”.

The driver of the car, a male in his teens, was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Road Traffic Act. He was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and later released.

Gardaí said investigations were ongoing and that a file would be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, or people with relevant dash camera footage, to contact Baltinglass Garda station on 059 6482610, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

As of 9am on Tuesday, 71 people have been killed on Irish roads so far this year, up from 56 during the same period last year.

Sarah Burns is a reporter for The Irish Times

