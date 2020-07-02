Covid-19: Northen Ireland reports one death and seven more cases

Northern Ireland’s Department of Health has reported one more Covid-19 death on Thursday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 552.

The department also said seven additonal cases of the disease had been confirmed, taking the total to 5,768. A total of 113,283 people have been tested for the disease in Northern Ireland to date.

Meanwhile, the newly-appointed Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said public health officials were “very concerned” that increased international travel will lead to a second wave of coronavirus in Ireland.

The Fianna Fáil TD said the Covid-19 pandemic internationally has become “quite volatile” with just over one million of the 10 million cases being recorded in the past week with a big increase in infections in France, Portugal and Spain in the last two weeks.

Foreign travel now accounts for 17 per cent of new cases, an increase from about 2 per cent of cases in recent weeks, he said.