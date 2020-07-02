Covid-19: Northen Ireland reports one death and seven more cases
Minister says pandemic has become ‘quite volatile’ with cases rising sharply in Europe
An electron microscope image of the virus that causes Covid-19. Photograph: NIAID-RML via AP.
Northern Ireland’s Department of Health has reported one more Covid-19 death on Thursday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 552.
The department also said seven additonal cases of the disease had been confirmed, taking the total to 5,768. A total of 113,283 people have been tested for the disease in Northern Ireland to date.
Meanwhile, the newly-appointed Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said public health officials were “very concerned” that increased international travel will lead to a second wave of coronavirus in Ireland.
The Fianna Fáil TD said the Covid-19 pandemic internationally has become “quite volatile” with just over one million of the 10 million cases being recorded in the past week with a big increase in infections in France, Portugal and Spain in the last two weeks.
Foreign travel now accounts for 17 per cent of new cases, an increase from about 2 per cent of cases in recent weeks, he said.