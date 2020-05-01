Coronavirus: Re-opening plan to begin on May 18th with outdoor staff return to work

The Cabinet has agreed to advise citizens who are over-70 that they can exercise outdoors while the 2km limit will be extended to 5km.

Ministers are currently meeting to discuss extending other restrictions, introduced to control the spread of Covid-19, for another fortnight on foot of advice from the public health team.

A Cabinet source said older people will be told they can exercise within the new limits but will still be asked to “cocoon” as much as is possible.

Other restrictions introduced to deal with Covid-19 are expected to largely remain in place for a number of weeks past their initial May 5th expiry date.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is expected to address the nation on the changes at 6.30pm.

Under the Government plan, the easing of restrictions will be split into five phases. The plan is due to begin on May 18th. In the first phase outdoor workers such as those in construction can return. Garden centres are also expected to reopen.

On the 8th of June, cocooners may be advised that they can shop again and larger funerals are expected to be allowed. At this time people will be allowed to meet with four others who are not from their own family, indoor or outdoors. Marts are also expected to reopen.

On the 29 of June, playgrounds, cafes and restaurants may reopen. On the 20 July, hairdressers and swimming pools may reopen, one source said.

On the 10 August, theatres may reopen.Government sources say crèches may reopen in the latter phases, either in late July or August.

The Government may speed up the plan if Covid cases continue to fall.

The weekly €350 pandemic payment will also be extended until June 8th, sources say.

On Thursday, Mr Varadkar identified five criteria for future decision making on the easing of restrictions. These included the progress of Covid-19; healthcare capacity and resilience; testing and contact tracing capacity; the ability to shield at risk groups; and the risk of secondary morbidity.

Another 43 deaths from Covid-19 were announced on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths here to 1,232, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). Another 359 cases were confirmed, bringing the total diagnosed cases to 20,612.

The Irish Times understands the early stages of plans being discussed by the NPHET would see retailers, cafes and restaurants reopen on a limited basis, with the tourist industry also reopening on a limited basis in the mid-stages. Schools and colleges are not expected to reopen until September.

NPHET is the body of medical experts and health service chiefs which has been overseeing the response to Covid-19 and advising the Government on steps it should take to navigate through the current coronavirus pandemic.

The stages are broken down as: initial phase, early phase stage one, early phase stage two, middle phases and late phases. The latter two phases could be broken down into more stages.

Initial drafts of the NPHET plan spaced the phases out in periods between early May and September, although no dates are on the latest draft being considered by NPHET.

Under the latest draft the first phase would:

- Allow the over-70s who are cocooning out to walk on a “no touch” basis and see them potentially allowed go to the shops at certain times. Sources previously suggesting others may be asked to stay at home while “cocooners” are out.

-Allow outdoor workers such as builders and gardeners return to work.

- Allow a maximum of four people not from the same household gather outside while obeying social distancing.

-Recommence some restricted classes for Leaving Cert students.

- Potentially increase the distance people can travel outside their home for exercise from 2km to 5km or 10km.

-Businesses and manufacturing are expected to open in the early stages of the plan if they adhere to social distancing and health rules.

- Allow retailers such as DIY and garden centres reopen.

- Allow retail outlets deemed essential in an earlier round of restrictions – such as banks, repair shops, optometrists and others – open again.

- Some sporting and recreation facilities could be reopened in the initial phase of the plan. This would only apply to such activities where social distancing can be maintained, such as tennis courts and golf courses. The draft plans are also understood to allow some sports team training in the initial phase – but only where there is no contact, where the groups of people training are very small and social distancing can be maintained.

The broadening of family units is not seen as likely in the first phase. Other measures – such as the number of people allowed gather together – are also expected to be scaled up throughout the phases.