Coronavirus: Face masks should be ‘obligatory’, says Government adviser

A Government adviser has expressed his frustration that Ireland is not taking an “easy win” in the battle against Covid-19 by making face masks mandatory.

Damien Nee, who represents patients on the Expert Advisory Group to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), said wearing masks was key to combating the pandemic in other countries.

“I am speaking out of frustration that easy wins are not being taken. That anybody who wants one can wear one and they should be obligatory, especially going into any food shop, because that will ensure that the pandemic does not rise up rapidly again,” he said in an interview on RTÉ’s Prime Time on Tuesday.

“When I look at all the wise countries that have coped well it’s a core element. It’s central to their successfully coping with the growth of coronavirus.”

He said as far as he was aware there was no shortage in supply of medical grade masks.

The Department of Health told Prime Time that such masks are vital for healthcare workers and are not intended for the public. Similarly, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said they are not necessary for people who have no symptoms and that they can give a false sense of security.

‘Not magic shield’

Responding on the same programme, Minister for Health Simon Harris said there was varying expert opinion on the subject.

“We have given very clear public health guidance that if you are using public transport or if you’re in an indoor space, particularly a space where you can’t socially distance, you should wear a face covering,” he said.

“It is an additional hygiene measure, it’s not a magic shield.”

It was the same language used by the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan at the NPHET briefing earlier on Tuesday. He has advised the Government against mandatory use.

Much of the voluntary adoption of masks by members of the public might not conform to safe and appropriate use, he explained.

“It is really important that people [see] the wearing of a face covering as an additional hygiene measure and that they use them properly ... if they’re not used properly they can actually increase the risk of transmission if you’re handling it inappropriately,” he said.

“And we are also concerned about the fact that use of face coverings may be seen as some kind of ... magic shield that will protect people in all circumstances and allow them to disregard all the other important parts of public health advice.”