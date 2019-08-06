CervicalCheck investigation report to be published on Tuesday

An investigation into an IT flaw which led to women not receiving their CervicalCheck results is due to be published on Tuesday.

A “rapid review” process was established by HSE chief Paul Reid last month after it emerged more than 800 women did not receive their repeat screening results from the US laboratory, Quest Diagnostics in Chantilly, Virginia, because of a computer glitch.

The HSE only became aware of the issue after a patient contacted the Department of Health in relation to her missing results.

Mr Reid asked Dublin City University president Prof Brian MacCraith to be the independent chairman of the review process.

The review is expected to set out the exact chronology of events from the time the IT issues first emerged until they went public and also establish if correct procedures were followed when the HSE first became aware of the delays.

Speaking last month, Mr Reid said the delays in informing the women involved were “not acceptable” at a time when the HSE was trying to rebuild confidence in the cervical screening programme in Ireland.