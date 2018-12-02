At least 40 GPs walk out of meeting on abortion services

At least 40 GPs have walked out of an extraordinary general meeting of the Irish College of General Practitioners over the issue of conscientious objection to the provision of abortion services.

The doctors left the meeting, held to discuss issues relating to the provision of abortion services as planned by the Government from next month, after about half an hour. The government is introducing the service following the repeal of the Eighth Amendment after May’s referendum.

More than 300 doctors are attending the meeting in Malahide.

Minister for Health Simon Harris plans to introduce a GP-led abortion service for terminations under nine weeks from January 2019, once the legislation is passed in the Dáil.

About 300 GPs have said they will provide the service but hundreds more have indicated they will not and have pressured the ICGP to discuss the issue.

Although the ICGP eventually agreed to hold an egm, there are no motions on the agenda for Sunday’s meeting. The group that left the meeting is expected now to seek a second egm at which motions on conscientious objection would be tabled.

Earlier, Mr Harris said while doctors would continue to have the right to choose not to provide abortion services, this did not mean they could “give women the cold shoulder”.

The ICGP says it never advocated for a GP-led abortion service and that only those doctors who wish to provide the service will do so.

Doctors will “opt-in” to the service and women will access it through a 24-hour helpline which will refer them to GPs providing it, it says.

The college says it supports the right of all doctors to exercise freedom of conscience in accordance with the Medical Council’s ethical guidelines.

These allow a doctor to decline to provide a service on conscience grounds but require the doctor to put a patient in contact with another medical professional who will provide it.

Speaking to Newstalk FM, Mr Harris said: “The law on abortion is changing; the law on conscientious objection is not changing .

“If you are saying to me that a woman who goes to her GP in crisis; looking for help and looking for a service that is legally available in our country and that that woman should be shown the door or given the cold shoulder that is not conscientious objection.

“Conscientious objection is that you don’t have to be involved in a procedure.”