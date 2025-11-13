CHI seeks ‘more clarity’ on statutory inquiry into scoliosis and spina bifida

The chief executive of Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) has asked staff to “bear with us” while the organisation seeks “more clarity” on the statutory inquiry into spinal care at the children’s hospital group.

On Wednesday, Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill announced that she and Tánaiste Simon Harris will bring a recommendation to Cabinet seeking approval for a statutory public inquiry into the care for children with scoliosis and spina bifida. Ms Carroll MacNeill confirmed this after a meeting with advocacy groups.

The announcement, which was welcomed by affected parents, comes after a number of controversies at the hospital group, including unauthorised implantation of springs in children with scoliosis, alleged waiting list irregularities and unnecessary hip surgeries.

A significant campaign calling for an inquiry stepped up in recent months, particularly since the death in July of nine-year-old Harvey Morrison Sherratt, who had scoliosis and other health issues.

In an all-staff memo issued on Thursday morning, Lucy Nugent, chief executive of CHI, said at this point, CHI does “not yet know what this means in practice or what form the inquiry will take”.

“Please be assured that I am actively following this up as CEO and will share updates with you as soon as they are available,” she said. “CHI cannot overstate the importance of our relationship with families and we have learned much from the reviews and reports of recent years, but I want to acknowledge the dedication, professionalism and compassion of our teams.”

[ Mother of Harvey Morrison Sherratt urges effective inquiry over speedOpens in new window ]

Ms Nugent said services have “improved exponentially” over recent years, attributing this to the commitment and care of staff.

“Without you, our patients and their families, we do not have children’s healthcare, and we need all of you to have a successful opening of the National Children’s Hospital Ireland next year,” she said.

“Please bear with us while we seek more clarity. Know that the work you do is deeply valued by me, by our leadership team, by the families we serve and most importantly, by the children and young people we treat.”

It is understood CHI was not informed of the forthcoming inquiry prior to it being announced publicly on Thursday evening.

According to the Minister, a facilitator will be appointed to collaborate with stakeholders in developing terms of reference for the inquiry, and a “considerable body of work will be required”.

The news was widely welcomed by advocacy groups who said they have waited “a decade” for such an inquiry.

Gillian Sherratt, Harvey’s mother, said her priority was not speed but effectiveness. She called for the inquiry to have the power to compel people to co-operate.

“We are hopeful that the result of this inquiry will mean that there will be true and substantial change going forward, so that no children will ever be failed in the same manner that Harvey was,” she said.