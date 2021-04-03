Which bullying beetle is this? Readers’ nature queries

Ethna Viney on pond life, regurgitated frog spawn and a headless hedgehog

Ethna Viney

Great diving beetle

Great diving beetle

 

I saw this beetle-like creature, about 2.5cm long, walking in the sand on the Long Strand after a strong storm. What species is it? – Jens Uhl, Clonakilty, Co Cork
It’s the great diving beetle, which flies from freshwater pond to pond during the breeding season. Both adults and the shrimp-like larvae attack frogs, newts, fish, tadpoles and other animals in the pond.

Tortoiseshell butterfly
Tortoiseshell butterfly

I saw this early-season visitor in our garden on St Patrick’s Day: hopefully a sign of better days ahead. – Eoin O’Flynn, Termonfeckin, Co Louth
The welcome, small tortoiseshell butterfly appears early in March.

Frog spawn
Frog spawn

I found this blob in our field a few weeks ago. I keep an eye on it every day, but it hasn’t changed a bit since then. – Jenny Schütz, Murroe, Co Limerick
It looks like frog spawn regurgitated by an animal that swallowed a pregnant frog, possibly a badger or a heron. It will eventually dry out.

Hedgehog
Hedgehog

I was horrified to find this hedgehog in my garden with his face eaten away. I thought his prickles would protect him. I buried him and was surprised at how heavy he was. – Helen deCourcy, Ballinakill, Co Waterford
It could have been a fox, a dog , a cat or a badger, although a badger would have rolled it over and eaten more of it.

Holly tree
Holly tree

This holly tree has been in berry for more than 14 months. I have been observing it for the past five years and it has always stayed in berry for a long time, but this year is unusual. – Maeve McNamara, Bray, Co Wicklow

Long-tailed tit
Long-tailed tit

I spotted this bird in the garden for the first time. I think it’s a long-tailed tit, but I’m not sure. – Sara Robb, Hollywood, Co Down
You got it first time.

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Include a postal address

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.