Surplus Co Cork land owned by transport body could be converted into native woodland

Ballycoyle Woodlands in Glencree, Co Wicklow. Just 2 per cent of the State is under what would be considered 'native forest' cover. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) is looking at a proposal to turn 36-acres of surplus land in Co Cork into a native woodland.

The plan, the first of its kind, would see the land donated to Nature Trust for planting with the type of trees and forest that once covered Ireland.

It would then be managed “into perpetuity” by the trust with walking trails developed for use by the public.

The site was part of a 65½ acre parcel of land bought by TII for a national road scheme. However, once the €280 million bypass between Macroom and Ballyvourney was complete, the public body no longer had any use for the remainder of the site.

Across Europe, nations average around 35 per cent forest cover, but in Ireland the figure is just 11 per cent, one of the lowest rates on the Continent. Just 2 per cent of the State is under what would be considered “native” forest cover.

A TII presentation said options open to it included the sale of the land or alternative use as, for example, a solar farm. A new plan was later put forward whereby TII and Cork County Council would donate the site to the Nature Trust.

The presentation said the site would be developed as a native woodland and to highlight the historical significance of the area. According to the records, the site has links to the War of Independence, forming part of the Coolnacaheragh Battlefield and as the location of the Coolnacaheragh ambush in February 1921.

The TII slide show said the forest would be “rich in biodiversity” and could help the company with its carbon footprint.

“It is estimated that this native woodland will sequester and store an average of seventy-five tonnes of carbon dioxide every year,” said one slide.

TII said “natural carbon woodland credits” would apply and that Nature Trust would provide periodic updates on “biodiversity uplift” and “community engagement”.

The slide show said the plan would help protect soil and water in the locality and create a new public amenity. TII said it would have further discussions with Nature Trust and look to carry out site assessments. They would then look at suitable tree types based on soil sampling and plan the woodland with trails and playgrounds. The presentation said an application would then be made to the Department of Agriculture.

Asked about the plan, a TII spokesman said: “TII are working in collaboration with Cork County Council and are currently engaged in ongoing discussion with all stakeholders on progressing this proposal.

“TII is committed to placing sustainability at the centre of proposals being made on the use of surplus lands associated with the road improvement projects throughout the national roads [and] motorway network.”