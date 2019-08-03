What is this insect that landed on my Kindle? Readers’ nature queries

Ethna Viney on the darter dragonfly, club-horned sawfly and rat-tailed maggots

Ethna Viney

A darter dragonfly in spotted in Glanmire, Co Cork

A darter dragonfly in spotted in Glanmire, Co Cork

 

This insect landed on my Kindle when I was reading Joseph O’Connor’s Shadowland in the garden. 
Deirdre Wrixon, Glanmire, Co Cork 
It’s the male common darter dragonfly.

The flecked marsh orchid in Galway
The flecked marsh orchid in Galway

In July we came across this flower when walking in the bog. Is it a bog orchid? 
Amy Walsh, Inver, Co Galway 
It’s the flecked marsh orchid. The bog orchid is yellow.

A club-horned sawfly spotted in Clonmacnoise
A club-horned sawfly spotted in Clonmacnoise

This gilded insect landed beside me when I was visiting Clonmacnoise. 
Helen Doherty Castleshane, Co Monaghan 
It’s the club-horned sawfly with metallic green-gold stripes. It lays its eggs on devil’s bit scabious so the larvae can feed.

A rat-tailed maggot in Co Mayo
A rat-tailed maggot in Co Mayo

I found these slimy creatures in my comfrey brew. They were about 2cm long with a 3-4cm threadlike tail. Are they harmless or an invasive species? 
Michael Ruddy, Castlebar, Co Mayo 
These are the rat-tailed maggots, larvae of the drone fly, a hoverfly that lays its eggs in stagnant water. The tail is used as a periscope to breathe.

In mid-July a flock of black-headed gulls were twisting, turning, rising and diving over the local gardens catching insects. What could be of interest to such large birds?  
Brian Collins, Raheny, Co Dublin 
They were feeding on the mating flight of ants. The young queens and males emerge from their nests in amazing local co-ordination, when the weather conditions are right. The mated queens return to found new colonies; the others die.

A lizard spotted in Co Kerry
A lizard spotted in Co Kerry

I spotted this melanistic, common lizard locally.  
Vinny Hyland, Derrynane, Co Kerry

Damselflies spotted in Donegal
Damselflies spotted in Donegal

I saw these damselflies along the Duff river. 
Emer O’Shea, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal 
The blue male and green female are beautiful demoiselle.

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Please include a postal address.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.