What are these washed up on Dollymount Strand? Readers’ nature queries

Ethna Viney on terrapins, foot-stomping seagulls and jellyfish in February

Ethna Viney

Audrey O’Flaherty’s North American freshwater terrapin

Audrey O’Flaherty’s North American freshwater terrapin

 

My sister saw three of these washed up on Dollymount beach. They were dead and about the size of a small water bottle. – Audrey O’Flaherty, Swords, Co Dublin.
Prof Grace Flannery identified them as North American freshwater terrapins, either red-eared sliders or yellow-belly sliders. They are sold in pet shops and she says that they are often dumped by irresponsible pet owners when they grow too big for their enclosures.

Every day we have two seagulls who seem to do a foot-stomping dance outside our office window. Some reckon it’s getting worms up. – Karl Jennings, Santry, Dublin, 9.
Yes, they are dancing, simulating raindrops, to induce worms to come to the surface.

Mary Fagan’s goldfinch
Mary Fagan’s goldfinch

We can’t identify this bird and would be delighted to know what it is. – Mary Fagan, Abbeydorney, Co Kerry.
It’s a goldfinch.

Barrel jellyfish, as spotted by Mary Counihan and Emily O’Byrne
Barrel jellyfish, as spotted by Mary Counihan and Emily O’Byrne

When walking on Donabate beach last month I saw six jellyfish and wondered is it unusual to see them at this time of year. – Mary Counihan, Ballyboughal, Co Dublin.
We came across this jellyfish on Portmarnock beach. I can’t find it in my water life book. – Emily O’Byrne, Batterstown, Co Meath.
They are both barrel jellyfish, Rhizostoma pulmo. Usually seen in summer, they were carried in from far out at sea by the February storms.

Clams on the beach in Benone, Co Derry by Michael Cross
Clams spotted on the beach in Benone, Co Derry by Michael Cross

These clams, Arctica islandica, littered the beach at Benone, Co Derry in the last week of February. Recent storms have dislodged them from their sandy subtidal habitat. – Michael Cross, Limavady, Co Derry.

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo F28 F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Please include a postal address.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.