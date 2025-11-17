Wicklow woman dies in sea incident while trying to rescue family dog

Wendy Maxine Herbst from Kilpoole Hill Farm, Wicklow, tragically died on Saturday afternoon at an area known as Magherabeg beach

A woman who died after getting into difficulties in the sea off the Co Wicklow coast while trying to rescue her family dog has been named.

Wendy Maxine Herbst, aged in her 70s, from Kilpoole Hill Farm, Wicklow died on Saturday afternoon at an area known as Magherabeg beach.

Emergency services rushed to the scene around 2pm and her body was recovered shortly after 4pm.

Emergency services rushed to the scene around 2pm and her body was recovered shortly after 4pm.

It is understood Ms Herbst was out walking with one of her daughters when their pet dog got into difficulties in the water. She went to help along with her daughter but got into difficulties. Their pet dog survived the ordeal.

The search operation involved the Wicklow and Greystones Coast Guard divisions, the Dublin based Irish Coast Guard Search and Rescue helicopter 116 and an all-weather lifeboat.

Her body was taken to Loughlinstown Hospital where a postmortem will be carried out in due course. Ms Herbst’s daughter was taken to hospital for treatment.

Fine Gael councillor Graham Raymond said: “It was such a tragic accident and everyone around the area is so shocked by what happened. Ms Herbst was an absolute lady who gave so much to the community. The entire family is highly respected and renowned for all the good they have done for the area.”

The family set-up a polo club in the locality and Ms Herbst was also a director of Herbst Software, a company which specialises in integrated financial solutions.

Her funeral details on rip.ie explain how Ms Herbst was “taken too soon in a tragic crash by sea, while saving a family dog”.

“Wendy will be sadly missed by her loving husband Michael Eamon and children Marco, Siobhán, Fiona, Juliet and Orson, their partners and 10 grandchildren.” Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

The Herbst family have asked that in lieu of flowers that donations if desired be made to Wicklow RNLI Lifeboat Station. A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

[ Woman (70s) dies after getting into difficulties off Wicklow coastOpens in new window ]