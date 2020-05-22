‘Unseasonably’ strong winds across Ireland to continue into Saturday

A nationwide weather alert for “unseasonably windy weather” will remain in place until Saturday evening, with the national forecaster urging people to take extra care as strong gusts continue across the country.

While Friday’s yellow weather warning is not expected to extend into Saturday, strong winds will continue through the day and Met Éireann has warned people to take care of falling debris from trees or movement of unsecured outdoor times.

AA Roadwatch also advised people to take extra care on roads, particularly around coastal and hilly areas. It urged motorists to give extra space to all other road users including pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and high-sided vehicles that risk being blown off-course by high winds.

Forecaster Andrew Doran-Sherlock said the recent strong winds were unusual but not unheard of for this time of year and that they should ease off by Saturday evening. Friday’s strong winds were caused by a “rapidly deepening depression up from the Atlantic” which was tracking northeast over Ireland, he said.

Fallen trees are removed from Clonliffe Road in Dublin following strong winds on Friday. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Saturday will be fresh and blustery with highest temperatures of between 12 to 16 degrees and strong gale force winds in the northwest. It will be mostly cloudy over the northern half of the country with spells of showery rain but brighter weather further south.

Outbreaks of rain will continue in Ulster and north Connacht through Saturday night but will clear by morning while the rest of the country will remain dry with temperatures ranging between 7 and 9 degrees.

Sunday will be a warm and calmer day as the winds ease and temperatures range between 15 and 20 degrees. The best of the sunshine will be in the south of the country with more cloud further north.

Next week

The warm weather is set to continue into next week with dry weather and sunny spells in most areas on Monday and temperatures between 14 and 20 degrees Celsius. However, rain and drizzle will develop in the west by midday before spreading across to the east of the country.

Tuesday will be overcast and rainy but with warm temperatures again reaching 20 degrees Celsius. Wednesday is due to become warm and humid with temperatures between 14 and 18 degrees in the west of the country and 19 to 22 degrees in the east.

AA Roadwatch has reminded road users that until June 8th, people should remain within 5km of their homes unless making an essential journey which includes attending work, shopping for necessities, seeking medical assistance or providing care for others.