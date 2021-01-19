Storm Christoph: Widespread heavy rain expected with flood risk

Met Éireann has warned of widespread heavy rainfall and possible flooding on Tuesday. It comes as Storm Christoph sweeps across Britain, bringing a risk of flooding, gales and snow to parts of England.

A status yellow rainfall warning is in effect for all of Connacht, as well as Longford, Louth, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan. The warning will remain in place until 9pm on Tuesday.

The national forecaster is predicting accumulations of 30-55mm of rain, with higher levels in mountainous areas, bringing a risk of river and localised flooding.

A rain warning is also in place for Northern Ireland, where the UK Met Office is predicting some flooding caused by heavy rain and hill snow. The warning is valid until midday on Wednesday.

⚠️ ⚠️ Storm Christoph has been named, with heavy rain and flooding likely on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday ⚠️ ⚠️#StormChristoph#WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/LHKYniBkfi — Met Office (@metoffice) January 18, 2021

Storm Christoph is expected to bring widespread flooding, gales and snow to parts of the UK, with the Met Office warning homes and businesses are likely to be flooded. It issued a “danger to life” warning due to fast-flowing or deep floodwater and said there is a “good chance” some communities may be cut off by flooded roads.

Major incident

A major incident has been declared in South Yorkshire in preparation for potential flooding, mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said.

In a tweet, Ms Jones said emergency protocols were instigated on Sunday, with sandbags handed out in flood-risk areas. She said plans would run alongside the region’s Covid-19 response, adding: “I do not want people to panic, but flooding is possible so please be prepared.”

An amber weather warning for rain for central northern England will be in place until Thursday.

The UK Environment Agency described the combination of torrential rain and melting snow as a “volatile situation”, as councils prepare for possible evacuations should a severe flood warning be issued.

Catherine Wright, acting executive director for flood and coastal risk management, said the agency will be working with local authorities to help with evacuation efforts should a severe flood warning be issued, adding: “If you do need to evacuate then that is allowed within the Covid rules the government has.”– Additional reporting PA