Storm Callum : Orange alert issued as storm set to batter Ireland

Met Éireann has issued a status orange weather warning for Storm Callum, which will hit Ireland on Thursday night, brining gales of up to 130 km/h along coasts.

The weather warning has been issued for the following counties; Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Cork, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry. Weather warnings have not been issued for inland counties.

The storm is expected to reach the west coast of Ireland by 10pm on Thursday night, and last until 9am the following morning.

Storm force winds will be between 110 and 130 km/h in some coastal areas, and there will also be high tides, bringing a risk of flooding.

On Tuesday night Met Éireann issued a national weather advisory notice, ahead of heavy rain and stormy conditions.

The national forecaster issued a status yellow advisory alert for heavy rainfall, which is a preliminary notice released in advance of the full weather warning. There will be a risk of coastal flooding, and the potential storm is on track to hit the west of the country first.

Southern and eastern parts of the country are at risk of flooding due to significant levels of rainfall on Saturday, the alert warns.

On Tuesday Met Éireann meteorologist Harm Luijkz said after the stormy conditions, Friday and Saturday will likely be marked by heavy rain across the country, said Mr Luijkz.

Wednesday will bring some the sunshine before Thursday sees a drop in temperature and winds get progressively stronger. Temperatures on Wednesday afternoon with range from 17 to 21 degrees in parts.