Storm Ali forces closure of National Ploughing Championships

Second day of event cancelled after public display area suffers damage from strong winds

Updated: about an hour ago
Peter Murtagh in Creggan, Vivienne Clarke

Organisers of the National Ploughing Championships have taken the decision to close on day two of the festival due to the high winds caused by Storm Ali. Video: Tom Honan

 

The National Ploughing Championships will be closed on Wednesday as strong gales from Storm Ali buffeted marquees and exhibitor tents in the public display area.

Following the decision, Anna Marie McHugh of the National Ploughing Association said the organisation is considering extending this year’s event until Friday.

The organisers had hoped that the winds would die down sooner and that the event could go ahead, but following a health and safety review at 11am a decision was made to cancel it completely, she told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show.

“A lot of remedial work will be done later today. We will definitely be open tomorrow,” said Ms McHugh. There will be further updates later on Wednesday, she said.

“We are considering Friday, but we have to consult with all the exhibitors and all the emergency providers. There are 300 gardaí here. We cannot consider opening without their assistance. It’s in the mix, we will update later today.”

A large marquee, known as the Blackwater, and an arcade containing several display stalls were blown over by winds.

Several other tents, pagodas, stalls, and portable toilets were also blown over.

A large sheet of metal was partly ripped from a display screen and was pinned precariously on top of the screen.