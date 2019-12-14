Snow and ice warning across country extended until Monday

A weather warning for snow and ice for the entire country has been extended until Monday at 10am.

Met Éireann put the status yellow warning in place from 11am on Saturday amid expected wintry showers this weekend. The forecaster says scattered wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow with some accumulations can be expected, especially on higher ground and icy stretches on roads and footpaths.

Met Éireann says Sunday will see a dry and clear start in most parts of the county but the southwest will start out rather cloudy with showery rain along with a few showers in the north. Showers are expected to become more widespread through the afternoon with some of the showers wintry. Highest temperatures will range from 3 degrees in the north to 7 in the south and temperatures will be lower in any areas with lying snow.

Later tonight, the forecaster says there will be strong winds in the south becoming moderate to fresh westerly everywhere as the night goes on and there will be wintery rain or showers in the north and northwest. The rest of the country will be mostly dry. Lowest temperatures will range between zero and minus 4 degrees with a sharp to severe frost and ice on untreated surfaces.

Monday will see further showers affecting the northwest and western coastal areas, carrying further east for a time in the afternoon, but otherwise it will be quite sunny.. Highest temperatures on Monday afternoon will range between 3 and 5 degrees and winds will be strong southwesterly in the north, light variable in the south.