Conditions to remain hazardous when low temperature and ice warnings end

Frost on the grass in the Phoenix Park, Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A status yellow warning for low temperatures and ice in 16 counties expires on Friday morning.

Met Éireann said while its warning for wintry conditions across 10 midlands and northern counties expires at 8am, conditions will remain hazardous with icy patches in many areas.

The counties affected are Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow and Tipperary.

Separately, a warning for snow and ice in the six counties of Northern Ireland also expires on Friday with similar warnings that icy patches will remain.

Met Éireann said it is expected to start cold, dry and bright with widespread frost and some ice on the ground.

However, cloud is expected to increase from the West through the morning with rain spreading over the western half of the country through the afternoon, reaching eastern areas after dark.

With the cloud and rain will come higher temperatures, with highs of up to 8 degrees, coldest in the north and east. Winds are forecast to be light and southerly increasing moderate to fresh.

Met Éireann said Friday night will be wet and blustery with widespread rain and moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds. The rain will gradually clear eastward overnight and will be followed by clear spells and scattered showers. Winds will ease and become westerly. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees with frost possible later.

Saturday should see some sunny spells and scattered showers at first. Cloud and rain will move into the southwest later in the morning and will spread north-eastward across the country during the afternoon, reaching Ulster by early evening. Highest temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees with light to moderate south to southwest winds, freshening in the southwest later

Sunday is expected to be windy with showery rain in most areas. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with fresh to strong West to northwest winds.

More sunny spells and showers are expected on Monday, mainly affecting coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with a moderate northerly breeze.