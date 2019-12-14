Is this a baby turtle I found in Killiney? Readers’ nature queries

I found this baby turtle on the steps leading up from White Rock beach, Killiney. and returned it to the sea. Later, zooming in on the photo, I realised that it had traces of blood around its mouth and wondered had I done the wrong thing. – Véronique Piales, Killiney, Co Dublin

It was not a sea turtle. Marine biologist Grace Flannery tells me that it’s a freshwater terrapin species native to North America and frequently sold here as a pet. It won’t survive saltwater or the temperature.

This butterfly has been indoors here in December. – Annie Mulholland, Foxrock, Dublin 18

Small tortoiseshell butterflies come indoors to hibernate in winter, often in the folds of curtains. The warmth of central heating wakes them up and they think spring and summer has arrived.

This fox has become a regular visitor to our town square. We are hoping he will stay safe as he has become a local celebrity. – Ann Lanigan, Durrow, Co Laois

Birds sheltering and keeping their heads warm

We saw more than 50 indeterminate birds on the South Wall in Dublin Port on a very cold day, all gathered together and behaving strangely in the same way with their heads tucked in. – Leo Gibson, Castleknock, Dublin 15

They were sheltering and keeping their heads warm tucked in under their wings.

A pied wagtail’s nest in Louisburgh, Co Mayo

We removed all 120cm of this nest from the cooker extractor fan duct. I’m guessing it’s a pied wagtail’s work as they have nested nearby in the stone wall. – Geraldine MItchell, Louisburgh, Co Mayo

