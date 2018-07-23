Night-time water restrictions to continue for second week

Night-time water restrictions across Dublin and Wicklow are set to continue for a second week while Irish Water officials meet to discuss whether restrictions should be extended into August.

Water pressure was reduced last week between 10pm and 5am across Dublin city centre and in 33 suburbs as well as in parts of Wicklow in response to the high temperatures and sustained drought over the past month.

Irish Water said last week that the restrictions across the greater Dublin area would be reviewed by Monday July 23rd. However, a statement from the utility on Monday afternoon said further information on the night-time restrictions would not be available until Thursday of this week once all data has been collected.

A spokeswoman for the utility confirmed that night-time restrictions would continue for a second week until all data was examined.

The statement said the Irish Water Crisis Management Team met on Monday morning and that “seven full days of data” on pressure reduction in the greater Dublin area would be available to examine on Tuesday.

“Irish Water will begin assessing the data and working with the local authorities in the greater Dublin area to develop a plan for the coming weeks,” it said. “More information on this plan will be available by Thursday of this week with any potential change to the current restrictions coming into effect the following week.

Minimal impact

“So far the impact on homes and businesses from the Level 2 pressure reductions has been minimal and Irish Water are keen to maintain this, particularly for the hospitality sector during what is a very busy period,” added the statement.

Since a critical high point in late June, where demand outstripped the supply capacity of the Dublin network, the amount of water being drawn down by homes and businesses has declined.

A national ban on households using their garden hosepipe introduced at the start of the month is in place until the end of July.

Irish Water has said a sustained period of rainfall over two weeks would be needed to address supply problems. The knock-on effects of the drop in supply due to the exceptional period of warm weather may affect the water system into the autumn.

The next level of restriction would see the reduction in supply extended from 9pm to 7am, but Irish Water has said this is not currently planned.