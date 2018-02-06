It’s not quite snowmageddon, but the cold snap will last all week

Wintry showers and low temperatures are set to be the order of the week as a status yellow snow-ice warning remains in force for the country on Tuesday.

Many areas awoke to a light blanket of snow on Tuesday morning, although disruption was kept to a minimum.

Reasonably bright and pleasant conditions will persist across much of the country for the afternoon, but the respite will be temporary with a further band of precipitation due to move in from the northwest as the evening progresses.

Some accumulations of up to three centimetres of snow are likely, and temperatures will tumble to as low as minus four degrees overnight with lowest minima across the east and midlands, where patches of freezing fog may also develop.

The Met Éireann snow-ice warning for the entire country remains in force until midnight on Tuesday, and road users have been advised to expect slippery conditions on untreated surfaces.

Values will rise moderately on Wednesday with highs of four to eight degrees, again coldest in the east and midlands. Wet weather will spread from the west over the course of the afternoon and evening, although this is expected to fall as rain on lower ground.

It would remain above freezing for most parts on Wednesday night, with yet more rain falling on Thursday before showers turn wintry over Connacht, Ulster and west Munster later that evening.

Friday and the weekend will be largely cold and blustery, with temperatures again plunging into the minus figures overnight on Saturday with snow returning on Sunday.