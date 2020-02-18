Galway’s traffic is ‘crippling and stifling city living’

The transport system in Galway City suffers a “total breakdown” on a regular basis which is “crippling and stifling city living” according to the project director behind plans to build a ring road to serve the city.

Speaking at the opening session of An Bord Pleanála’s oral hearing concerning the proposed N6 Galway City Ring Road, Mike Evans of Arup Consulting Engineers, said that this transport breakdown is costing the city millions of euro every year.

More than 300 people attended the opening session of the oral hearing in Galway’s G Hotel this morning where the case for the proposed development was outlined by Arup.

This oral hearing is expected to be one of the longest running proceedings in recent planning history and is currently scheduled to sit for 28 days over the next eight weeks.

Speaking at this morning’s session, Mr Evans said that traffic congestion is preventing Galway from “functioning as a city”.

“The traffic congestion in Galway City and its environs is crippling and stifling city living as well as cutting off access from the wider region to employment and services in the city,” said Mr Evans.

“The total breakdown of the transport network in Galway occurs on a frequent basis as there is no resilience in the network for [COPING WITH]wet afternoons, road maintenance, in the event of a vehicle collision and during signage outage.

“The random, unpredictable shutdown of Galway’s transport network costs millions and has the real potential to prohibit Galway functioning as a city or economic engine for the Western region.”

A total of 296 submissions have been made in relation to the proposed ring road. According to Eileen McCarthy of Arup, 280 of these submissions raised concerns about the project while 16 were in favour of the proposed development.

These submissions raised a number of issues concerning the development including questions over the need for the ring road, its impact on homes and local communities, its impact on businesses and commercial premises and its impact on the NUI, Galway sporting campus and Galway Racecourse.

The proposed ring road will see the demolition of 44 homes with 28 of the affected homeowners making submissions as part of the oral hearing. All but one of these submissions expressed objections to the development and the demolition of homes.

“From the outset of the design of the proposed road development, every effort was made to avoid homes where possible,” said Ms McCarthy.

“In some areas, clusters of homes are to be demolished which compounds the impact on the entire community and this is an unfortunate impact.

“It is acknowledged that it stressful to have your home demolished.”

Arup will continue to outline its response to the 296 submissions this afternoon. This process is expected to last for the next three days of the hearing.

Members of the public who lodged submissions and larger organisations such as NUI, Galway are scheduled to present their case during the second and third weeks of the oral hearing.