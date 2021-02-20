Finding a mermaid’s purse and hibernating snails: Readers’ nature queries

On removing wood in the woodshed I discovered this cluster of snails. I hope exposing them to the light does not wake them prematurely from hibernation.

– Gerry Wheeler, Kilshannye, Co Clare

I don’t think you need worry about them. They also hibernate in the open.

A mermaid’s purse

My granddaughter found this on the beach. What is it?

– John Suttle, Blackrock, Co Dublin

It’s called a mermaid’s purse and is the egg case of the lesser spotted dogfish.

Swans in Bray harbour

Of the 64 swans I recently counted in Bray harbour, 14 were first-year birds and three bad angel wing. The consensus is that this is caused by unbalanced feed. The swans are mainly hand-fed. – Paddy Demery, Bray, Co Wicklow

Kelp on a golf ball

On the beach at Fenit I found this golf ball which had been so long in the sea that kelp used it as an anchor. – Norah Blandin, Tralee, Co Kerry

Some brown kelps attach to cobbles and pebbles and so are not firmly anchored.

Is this a kestrel?

Is this a kestrel that visited my window recently? – A Keogh, Oughterard, Co Galway It is indeed.

Crab hunting in Co Dublin

Over the summer we regularly found crabs in the rock pools at Seapoint, Co Dublin. However, recently we couldn’t find them.

– Aoife, Grace, Ferdia and Leah Nic Mhathúna, Blackrock, Co Dublin

Common shore crabs may disappear from rock pools for many reasons. They can move out to sand or mudflats when the tide is in, or be swept out by storms. And females may disappear to lay eggs in a safe place.

Barn owl in Co Wicklow

This barn owl was a recent daytime visitor to our garden.

– Rod Tuach, Ashford, Co Wicklow

Wild crocus

This crocus was growing wild on a roadside at Garfiney on January 5th.

– Nuala Lynch, Dingle, Co Kerry

