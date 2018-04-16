CCTV footage examined after girl hit by car in Co Wicklow

A 17-year-old girl is in a critical condition following a hit and run in Co Wicklow in the early hours of Saturday.

Gardaí in Bray have appealed for witnesses after the teenager was struck by a car at about 3.50am on Saturday on Main Street in Kilcoole.

The girl was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin. Gardaí said on Monday she remained in a critical condition and no arrests have been made. Investigations are following a number of lines of inquiry including the examination of CCTV footage.

It is understood the teenager was walking home from a party in Greystones Sailing Club when the incident occurred.

The vehicle, which failed to remain at the scene, is described as a light coloured - possibly silver - saloon type car. It was travelling northbound through Kilcoole village in the direction of Newtownmountkennedy, towards Greystones/Eden Gate.

Local councillor Grainne McLoughlin said was an “appalling thing to happen”.

“Obviously it’s hugely distressing for the whole family. My heart goes out to them. There’s a great sense of shock in the community.

“Her dad is well-known in the community and they are a lovely family. It’s terribly sad.”

Witnesses or anyone with information has been asked to contact Bray Garda station on 01 666 5300, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.