Cormac Spain’s 11-point haul helps Waterford secure All-Ireland minor title

Waterford celebrate with the Irish Press Cup after their victory over Clare in the Electric Ireland MHC final at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles. Photograph: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

All-Ireland MHC Final: Waterford 1-18 Clare 0-11

Waterford unquestionably saved their best for last when overpowering Clare on their way to a first All-Ireland minor hurling crown since 2013 at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles on Saturday.

Having only pipped the Banner with a late surge in their group meeting two months ago in Dungarvan, another expected inch-tight wrestle for supremacy was emphatically sidestepped by a dominant Déise, who led from start to finish for their biggest victory of the championship.

Even more impressively, they were led supremely by talisman Cormac Spain, who not only scored 11 points to take his overall tally to 8-75 in eight matches but remarkably did so despite being clearly hampered by a leg injury sustained in the opening minutes.

The Ballygunner marksman had to receive treatment twice in the opening quarter but still endured for the entire hour, epitomising the character and determination of this new wave of Waterford hurlers.

After all, with their under 20 side only garnering one win in their last 19 matches since 2017 and even the flagship side struggling with five wins from 28 in the same period, this minor triumph couldn’t have come at a more opportune time for Waterford.

They couldn’t have asked for a better start either as within seconds of the throw-in, a hopeful delivery towards the square broke perfectly for Dylan Murphy to tee up Pierce Quann to find the net.

Quickly followed by points for Spain and Shane Power, the Déise were suddenly five points clear, a lead that they grittily managed to protect when Darragh Keane produced a timely block on a Liam Murphy goal-bound shot up the other end.

Waterford's Shane Power celebrates after the game at Semple Stadium. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

In truth, Keane and fellow shadower Conor Lynch were outstanding throughout on Clare’s twin threats Murphy and Paul Rodgers in Waterford’s last line, ensuring that it took 13 minutes for Clare to get their first point from play through Ben Talty at 1-3 to 0-3.

A wind-assisted Waterford pushed on again though, with Tommy Kennedy, Gearóid O’Shea and Spain (two) picking off the next four points, with Clare extremely grateful to goalkeeper Leon Talty for somehow repelling a Spain shot from point-blank range.

Rodgers lofted over an excellent sideline while a Liam Murphy volley just cleared the crossbar for Clare. But they failed to build on those green shoots and would be punished by an inspirational Spain who converted four of the last five points to power his side into the dressingrooms 1-12 to 0-5 clear.

With the conditions to come, a Banner backlash was anticipated and initially delivered as substitute John Barry (two) and Ian O’Brien combined for the opening three points of the new half by the 35th minute.

However, Ger O’Connell’s side were simply unable to sustain that surge as the dynamic Spain incrementally wrestled back control as the third quarter developed. Dylan Murphy had a shot blocked by Evan Crimmins while Spain would be denied again by goalkeeper Talty, but Waterford did have far more joy over his crossbar.

Grabbing six of the next seven points to put the result beyond any doubt, they also restricted a wind-assisted Banner to only a solitary point for 23 minutes, a testament to a miserly defence just as much as their scoring prowess.

Shane Power would score two further final-quarter points but the All-Ireland Final stage was patently made for the superb Spain. He first had a free tipped over the bar before adding another three in a row entering the final 10 minutes to add further anguish to a frustrated Banner.

Waterford's Hugo Quann in action against Clare's Jake Gibbons. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

Indeed, despite the best efforts of Zak Phelan, Dara Kennedy and captain Graham Ball, a strangely subdued Clare simply had to concede second best to a utterly commanding Waterford who defiantly prevented Liam Murphy or Ball from even raiding for a consolation goal.

With only two wins from 16 matches in the previous six seasons at minor level, this was their sixth victory of this campaign as James O’Connor’s side completed the county’s intercounty season on the ultimate high.

Being the first grouping of a new development plan, it is envisaged that Waterford will look to rival their opponents Clare, who have now contested at least an All-Ireland semi-final in the last four years for the first time in their county’s history.

It’s only Waterford’s fourth All-Ireland minor success but felt every bit like their first for a bumper Déise support that enveloped Semple Stadium to usher in what they hope will be an exciting new chapter for Waterford hurling.

WATERFORD: J Comerford; D Keane, C Lynch, Daragh Murphy; B Penkert, H Quann, T Kennedy (0-1); É McHugh (0-1), G O’Shea (0-2); S Power (0-3), J Power, P Quann (1-0); J Shanahan, Dylan Murphy, C Spain (0-11, 7f).

Subs: None used.

CLARE: L Talty; N Doyle, J O’Halloran, Z Phelan; E Crimmins, D Kennedy, C Daly; G Ball (0-1, f), E Cleary; I O’Brien (0-1), R Ralph, J O’Donnell; B Talty (0-1), P Rodgers (0-2, 1f, 1sl), L Murphy (0-2)

Subs: J Barry (0-3, 3f) for Ralph (29 mins); G Marshall for B Talty (45); D Murrihy (0-1) for Cleary (52); J Gibbons for O’Donnell (60); D Mahon for Murphy (63).

Referee: C McDonald (Antrim).