Can you identify this chirpy creature? Readers’ nature queries

Ethna Viney on a Cork chrysalis, parasitic flies and a spiky cat lover

Ethna Viney

Female bush cricket

Female bush cricket

 

Can you identify this creature, which I found on my hall door? – Conor Rush, Tramore, Co Waterford
It’s a female bush cricket.

I took this picture of a chrysalis in Allihies, west Cork. It had golden-coloured inclusions that sparkled in sunlight. Can you identify the moth or butterfly it will become? – Robert Gumbleton, Innishannon, Co Cork
It’s the chrysalis of the red admiral butterfly.

Chrysalis of the red admiral butterfly
Chrysalis of the red admiral butterfly

This creature was in our house at the beginning of the month. It was about 12mm long. – Joe Dwyer, Monkstown, Cork
It looks like one of the ichneumon parasitic flies, whose larvae hatch in the larvae of other insects. From its size it’s possibly the common Diplazon laetatorius, which lays its eggs in hoverfly larvae.

I saw this tiny young lizard lying motionless on the bog road. When my dad picked it up to put in the grass for safety it started moving a little. I hope it survives. – Riona Ní Aodha (10), Indreabhán, Co na Gaillimhe

An ichneumon parasitic fly
An ichneumon parasitic fly

It’s a young smooth newt, not a lizard. Smooth newts breed in water during the summer months and the adults leave the water in July, hunt nocturnally and sleep and later hibernate under stones or at the bottom of compost heaps. The young develop into tadpoles and small newts in the water. Yours has probably just emerged.

A young newt
A young newt

We are currently feeding three stray kittens at our house in the east Cork countryside, and recently a new friend joined them for tea. Harry the hedgehog was very keen on some leftover barmbrack. – John Dunne, Ballybane, Co Cork

Harry the hedgehog with one of the kittens
Harry the hedgehog with one of the kittens

We saw two white egrets on the river Boyne at Navan recently. – Jim O’Brien, Navan, Co Meath

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Include a postal address

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.